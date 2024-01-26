Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Iowa State

The Rock Chalkboard

Strengthened by experience, Kansas softball aims for postseason return - KU Sports

The Kansas softball team last made the NCAA Tournament in 2015. Since then, throughout a period spanning the entirety of head coach Jennifer McFalls’ tenure and more, the Jayhawks have been fighting to carve out their place in a conference featuring some of the sport’s most dominant teams.

Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk on KU basketball, NFL and more - KU Sports

On the Jan. 25 episode of the Best of Rock Chalk Sports Talk Podcast from KLWN, Derek Johnson and Nick Springer discuss the Kansas men’s basketball team’s bench struggles, consider the impact of the Chargers’ hiring of Jim Harbaugh, recap KU women’s basketball’s win over Iowa State, discuss the Kansas State men’s game against ISU and speak to KU broadcaster Brian Hanni.

Eraser Dust

Kenneth Smith ‘struggled for life’ for 22 minutes in Alabama nitrogen gas execution: Updates | The Independent

His religious adviser Reverend Jeff Hood, who witnessed the execution, told reporters what he saw was a man “struggling for their life” for a staggering 22 minutes.

Closing arguments to begin in E. Jean Carroll's damages trial against Donald Trump

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in E. Jean Carroll's damages trial against Donald Trump, in which the writer is expected to seek well over $10 million for the former president's repeatedly defaming her by calling her sexual abuse allegations against him a "con job."

Liam Gallagher and John Squire announce self-titled debut album and details of their 2024 tour

The highly-anticipated album from the former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist will land on March 1. To celebrate, the duo have also shared a new track from the record, ‘Mars To Liverpool’ – preorder/presave the album here.

Caffeine’s Dirty Little Secret - The Atlantic

All the attention on Panera’s Charged Lemonade has resurfaced an age-old question: How much caffeine is too much? You won’t find a simple answer anywhere. Caffeine consumption is widely considered to be beneficial because it mostly is—boosting alertness, productivity, and even mood. But there is a point when guzzling caffeine tips over into uncomfortable, possibly unhealthy territory. The problem is that defining this point in discrete terms is virtually impossible. In the era of extreme caffeine, this is a dangerous way to live.

As Falcons pass on Bill Belichick, it’s clear what is shutting him out of this NFL head-coaching hiring cycle - Yahoo Sports

The reasons? Time and power. Belichick has a short supply of one and continues to seek an abundance of the other.

Kansas City Chiefs fan's parents raise questions about frozen death

The parents of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death outside their friend’s home believe their son’s death may be more malicious than officials have let on.

Missoula County closing Maclay Bridge

MISSOULA — Maclay Bridge west of Missoula will be closing later this week because of structural concerns.

Subway, Jimmy John's, Jersey Mike's: Which Turkey Sub Is Best?

As far as made-to-order submarine sandwiches go, Subway, Jimmy John’s, and Jersey Mike’s are the top three chains in America, so those are the establishments I visited. At each, I kept my order as simple as possible. Though you’re allowed to throw, say, spinach and olives on your sandwich at Subway if you want to, I adhered to the basics of a turkey sandwich: white bread, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

'The great dechurching': Why so many Americans are leaving their churches | On Point

About 40 million Americans have left churches and other religious institutions in the last 25 years.

For some, the decision is rooted in deep pain. But for the majority, their reasons for leaving are a lot more mundane than you'd expect

Why Michigan football must hire Lance Leipold to replace Jim Harbaugh

The most difficult person to replace, however, will be Jim Harbaugh. Everything that was just typed shows how important this hire is for Michigan football. They have gotten to where they want to be in the college football world, but they are also losing everything that has gotten them there. This is such a crucial hire, and while it looks like Sherrone Moore is a lock to be hired, the Wolverines should also take a look at Lance Leipold.

South Korea’s government asks people not to eat fried toothpicks | CNN

Video clips showing people consuming the deep-fried starch toothpicks with seasoning such as powdered cheese have racked up thousands of likes and shares on TikTok and Instagram.

It's Official: These Are the 5 Best Britpop Bands

Noel Gallagher is the best British songwriter of his generation. Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory are nearly perfect one-two punches. Gallagher replaced American alt-gloom with “Rock ’n’ Roll Star” and “Supersonic.” While American grunge wallowed in its own sadness and apathy, “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova” were escape anthems for the working class, written by someone who grew up under council skies. In his prime, Liam Gallagher was one of the greatest front men in rock ’n’ roll. If you think it all ended in 1997 with the bloated Be Here Now, remember “Lyla” and “The Importance of Being Idle” are on Don’t Believe the Truth (2005). The Oasis B-sides collection, The Masterplan, should have been the band’s third studio album. Oasis were ultimately bigger than Britpop.