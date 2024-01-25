Notebook: Kansas Mauls Iowa State

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas pulls out ‘tough and gritty’ 60-58 win over Iowa State - KU Sports

After a slow start, the game headed into halftime tied at 23, before a high-scoring third quarter gave Kansas a 41-40 advantage going into the last period. Then, Nichols battled ISU’s freshman center Audi Crooks to keep the teams neck and neck as time ran down.

Photo Gallery: KU women take down Iowa State in 60-58 thriller - KU Sports

Kansas' Wyvette Mayberry (0) takes a shot against Iowa State Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Allen Fieldhouse.

Eraser Dust

Kenneth Eugene Smith: US inmate faces first nitrogen execution after losing last-minute appeals

Alabama has 30 hours to carry out the execution, which involves pumping nitrogen gas through a mask, from Thursday at 0600 GMT (0100 ET).

State Supreme Court Delivers Unanimous Decision on Donald Trump Case

On December 19, Colorado became the first state to declare Trump ineligible for the White House under a constitutional clause that prevents insurrectionists from holding office. A few days later, Maine—another Democratic-led state—moved to disqualify Trump from running on the state's primary ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Adrian Griffin Breaks Silence After Getting Fired by Bucks - Sports Illustrated

“I appreciate the opportunity the Bucks gave me,” Griffin told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in an interview. “You can’t control everything. I feel good about the job we did. I appreciate my coaching staff for all their hard work.”

Child tax credit confusing for 2023 returns if bill passes in 2024

This year, the what-if involves the possible expansion of the child tax credit, which likely would be retroactive to 2023. We are not talking about a return to sending out monthly payments in advance or a return to the generous benefits many families saw during the pandemic.

Subway Might Be Regretting Its New Meat Slicers

“We were one of the few, if only, sub shop that didn’t slice in restaurant,” Subway CEO John Chidsey told CNN at the time of the announcement. “Not only does it give the guest a better perception of seeing the nice, fluffy meat, but we save a lot of money since we were paying a lot of money to have it sliced upstream.”

Trump warns Haley donors will be ‘permanently barred from the MAGA camp’ | The Hill

“When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out.’ This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Bud Light’s Comeback Tour Will Hit the Super Bowl, Its Biggest Stage Yet - WSJ

Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch will also run a minute-long Michelob Ultra commercial featuring soccer legend Lionel Messi, as well as a 30-second Budweiser spot highlighting the work of its wholesalers and featuring its Clydesdale horses, the company said.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore Opens New Store in Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

The bookstore will officially open at 9 a.m. with Montana author Katie Powner cutting the ribbon and signing copies of her books. The new location showcases the bookstore design seen in the most recent Barnes & Noble store openings, housing everything from books to toys to games and other gifts.

Mavs' Luka Doncic asks security to eject heckling fan in loss to Suns - ESPN

DALLAS -- Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's frustration Wednesday night resulted in him being called for a technical foul, a heckling fan getting ejected and Dallas coach Jason Kidd calling out his team for losing focus for the second time this week.

Religious 'Nones' are now the largest single group in the U.S. : NPR

A new study from Pew Research finds that the religiously unaffiliated – a group comprised of atheists, agnostic and those who say their religion is "nothing in particular" – is now the largest cohort in the U.S. They're more prevalent among American adults than Catholics (23%) or evangelical Protestants (24%).

'Darth Maul: Black, White & Red' Miniseries Announced by Marvel - Star Wars News Net

Issue #1, written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Stefano Raffaele, arrives April 25, and finds Darth Maul dispatched by Palpatine to investigate a prison ship that goes offline. The vessel, however, is transporting a group known as the Final Occultation, and horrors await. StarWars.com caught up with Percy to discuss all things Maul and this new enemy, and offer a first look at the issue’s covers. “At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi?” He’ll have to deal with the Final Occultation first.

Doc Rivers agrees to deal to be Bucks' coach, sources say - ESPN

Rivers, an ESPN NBA analyst who most recently led the Philadelphia 76ers to three consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals, emerged as the top target immediately after the dismissal of Adrian Griffin. The sides negotiated deep into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before reaching agreement on a deal, sources said.

