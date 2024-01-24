Notebook: Bench Production Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

KU’s bench production now nonexistent with Furphy’s emergence as starter - KU Sports

“I think there is some concern,” Self said. “They basically outscored us 32-0 from the bench. I don’t know if that’s ever been heard of where a team wins.”

Notebook: Kansas retires Johnson’s No. 33 - KU Sports

Johnson, the late Naismith Hall of Famer, took his place in the southeast corner of the arena, among other Jayhawks of his era. He starred as a center at KU in the early 1930s and was renowned for his leaping ability, which allowed him to win jump balls — which at that time took place after every successful basket.

Bidunga named McDonald’s All-American - KU Sports

“He’s going to be a load for other people to guard and he could be a terrific defender too,” Self said. “Probably about as quick as any big guy that I can remember us having. But not the most physical; he’s still thin and certainly can put on some strength. We’re obviously very excited about him.”

Eraser Dust

Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley if she stays in GOP race | The Independent

Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley would be “under investigation” if she beat him in the Republican primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.

Liam Gallagher responds to Dua Lipa labelling Britpop bands as "obnoxious"

Former Oasis frontman Liam was asked for his thoughts on the ‘Dance The Night’ singer’s “obnoxious” claim on X/Twitter, to which he bluntly replied: “She’s just jealous.”

Star Wars Confirms Major Din Djarin Change After The Mandalorian Season 3

Star Wars has at last confirmed one major change to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin in the aftermath of The Mandalorian season 3, something that offers the beloved character a promising future in the franchise. While The Mandalorian season 3 was ultimately met with mixed reviews, particularly in terms of Din Djarin's character arc being changed and somewhat sidelined, its legacy has ultimately paved the way for the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. The ending of The Mandalorian season 3 still beautifully sets up Din's future, with Star Wars now having confirmed one major change to his character.

Child Tax Credit deal reached: Will monthly payments return in 2024? - silive.com

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Millions of American families could soon benefit from an expanded Child Tax Credit program, but the monthly payments issued during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic appear to be a thing of the past.

Part of Kalispell road to close Wednesday for construction

KALISPELL — A section of Seventh Avenue West in Kalispell is scheduled to be closed for most of the day on Wednesday.

Fox’s Skip Bayless Ripped Jason Kelce, and the Sports World Blasted His Hypocrisy - Sports Illustrated

“Jason Kelce taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s self-promoting playbook, going beer-raising shirtless up in their box and competing for social media attention with her,” Bayless posted.

Felon suspected in Kila machete attack | Daily Inter Lake

A Kila man convicted of criminal endangerment in 2022 is back in county jail after allegedly attacking another man with a machete last week.

Larry David's 10 Best Scene Partners In Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ranked

David has a ton of hilarious co-stars in Curb Your Enthusiasm, and it’s a delight to see him share the screen with all of them, but Susie Essman is his funniest scene partner by far. Despite inexplicably continuing to be his close friend, Jeff’s wife Susie Greene can barely stand to be around Larry. Whether Larry has removed the head of her daughter’s doll or stolen her dog and given him to another family, Susie always has plenty of reasons to yell at this “four-eyed f**k,” and it’s always hysterical.

Dave Matthews Band Deliver Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Today, Dave Matthews Band announced an extensive U.S. Summer Tour. The newly dropped dates will roll out shortly after the band wraps their spring run in the U.K. and Europe and is slated to begin on May 22 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla. Following the first night of Dave Matthews Band’s Summer Tour, they will travel up the East Coast and through the Midwest, ending with shows in the Western region of the U.S.

AP Votecast: How and why New Hampshire voted in 2024 primary | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump had rock-solid support from the party faithful in his primary victory Tuesday, with even most backers of rival Nikki Haley acknowledging the GOP belongs to him.