Notebook: Kansas Mauls Cincinnati

The Rock Chalkboard

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Cincinnati

Three observations from KU's 74-69 win over Cincinnati

WATCH: Bill Self, KU players react to win over Cincinnati

Kansas improved to 16-3 (4-2 Big 12) on Monday with a 74-69 win over Cincinnati at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks led for 33 minutes of game action but Cincinnati was able to push KU and keep the Jayhawks on their toes. Although KU led by as many as 12 points in the first half, Cincinnati battled back and the Jayhawks only led by double-digits once in the second half. In the end, KU made its free throws down the stretch to emerge with the win.

Quick recap: Kansas defeats Cincinnati at home

College basketball recruiting: UNC, Kansas among eight under-the-radar classes after 2024 rankings update

247sports' Basketball Rankings Week is here, and our panel of recruiting analysts kicked off Monday with a rankings update for the 2024 Top Basketball Recruits. The new player rankings caused some shuffling in the Team Rankings as well, and as a result, we are looking at eight recruiting classes that are flying under the radar. Duke and Kentucky once again sit atop the class rankings with five commits apiece. But what about the handful of programs with elite talent in lesser quantity? What about the teams that have filled needs with under-the-radar playmakers?

