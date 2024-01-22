Kansas Throws Cincinnati on the Barbie, 74-69

Johnny Furphy put on a show for his parents who flew in from Australia to watch him play as the Jayhawks beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 74-69. Furphy led all scorers with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a game where Kansas could never quite pull away from the Bearcats.

Kansas had a grand total of 2 bench points as the depth woes continue to plague the Jayhawks. After putting up impressive rebounding numbers early in the season, Hunter Dickinson was only able to pull in 6 rebounds tonight. Dickinson ended the game with 10 points. DaJuan Harris had 8 points and 5 turnovers.

beating the buzzer with a FurphTHREE pic.twitter.com/L0Kz5wSv5O — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 23, 2024

Kansas will have their hands full this weekend as they travel to Ames to take on #23 Iowa State.