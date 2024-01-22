How to Watch: Cincinnati at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks hope to bounce back after a rough trip to Morgantown as the Cincinnati Bearcats come to Lawrence. This will be the first meeting of the two schools on the basketball court as Big 12 conference mates. Here is everything you need to know:

The Numbers

#3 (as of the time of publishing) Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -8.5

How to Watch

Date: January 22, 2024

Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

Time: 8:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts