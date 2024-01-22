How to Watch: Cincinnati at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks hope to bounce back after a rough trip to Morgantown as the Cincinnati Bearcats come to Lawrence. This will be the first meeting of the two schools on the basketball court as Big 12 conference mates. Here is everything you need to know:
The Numbers
#3 (as of the time of publishing) Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12)
Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -8.5
How to Watch
Date: January 22, 2024
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
Time: 8:00 PM CST
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- In 1849 Cincinnati was the first city in the US to hold a municipal song festival. It was called Saengerfest
- In 1850, Cincinnati became the first city in the US to establish a Jewish hospital
- The first bag of airmail that was lifted by a hot air balloon occurred in 1835 in Cincinnati
