Notebook: Kansas Looks Ahead to Next Game

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas star Hunter Dickinson says door is open for potential 2024-25 return

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson arrived in Lawrence from the transfer portal and is putting together another All-American season. But he might not be a one-and-done at Kansas, revealing that “the door is open” for him to return to college for another season.

KU basketball faces short turnaround ahead of Big Monday matchup with Cincinnati

Kansas basketball faces a quick turnaround following its road loss at West Virginia. The Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) are set to host a Big Monday matchup with Cincinnati (13-5, 2-3) inside of Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams are coming off of losses, as the Jayhawks fell to the Mountaineers following a lackluster performance while the Bearcats are coming off a, 69-65 loss to Oklahoma.

Eraser Dust

US election 2024: Where did it all go wrong for Ron DeSantis?

He also had momentum after a record re-election victory as Florida governor the previous November. Mr Trump, in contrast, was being blamed by many for the Republicans' disappointing midterm results.

Jason Kelce steals show at Chiefs-Bills playoff game in Buffalo

Despite below-freezing temperatures and even colder wind chills at Highmark Stadium, Jason Kelce ripped his shirt off to celebrate the scoring drive.

Will Ferrell Embraces the Transgender Community in Sundance Documentary

“I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life,” Ferrell said. “So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world. It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Thrift store reopens with goal of being community hub again | Daily Inter Lake

Community Thrift, a long cherished Kalispell institution, has reopened its doors with a new proprietor who is eager to help Kalispell upcycle and rehome its local goods.

Opposing abortion rallies take place in Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Valley residents who want abortion rights enshrined in the state constitution and those who would like to see restrictions placed on access held respective rallies Saturday in Kalispell.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce snub each other on social media

Taylor Swift, who is super popular on Instagram, and Kelce do not follow each other on photo-video sharing app.

One Palpatine Moment In Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Had Ian McDiarmid In 'Total Shock'

This was especially true for Ian McDiarmid himself, who's now played the character across all three trilogies in the Skywalker Saga. "It was a total shock," he said in a 2005 interview with Empire Magazine. "I had imagined that all his power was in his brain and in his fingers."

Bills fans pelt Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with snowballs

Buffalo fans pelted Kansas City with snowballs in the final moments of the Chiefs’ 27-24 win on Sunday in Orchard Park.

Fast Food's Best Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuits, Ranked

It started with rotten sausage. From the moment I unwrapped my breakfast from a popular Southern chain, I knew I was in for a bad time. The unpleasant smell was followed by an inedible bite. I was heartbroken, disappointed, and disgusted as both my biscuit and my morning went into the trash.

His Kansas City band toured the world. Now comes the memoir | Kansas City Star

Despite having launched the Get Up Kids, one of the pivotal acts to fuel rock’s “second-wave” emo scene, the frontman began to second guess what exactly that meant.