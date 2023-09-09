The Weekend Mauling: 9.9.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

KU starts hot, coasts to 34-23 win over Illinois - KU Sports

With starting quarterback Jalon Daniels back in the fold, the Kansas football team cruised to a 34-23 victory over Illinois on Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks have now started 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

Oft-questioned KU front breaks through for six sacks against Illinois - KU Sports

The nagging question surrounding the Kansas pass rush during the offseason was which defensive end would step up following the departure of Lonnie Phelps for the NFL.

Notebook: KU sends out two quarterbacks to open Friday’s game - KU Sports

In an extremely on-brand wrinkle from offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Daniels came out in the shotgun with Bean at his side, faked a handoff to his fellow quarterback and hit Lawrence Arnold for his first completion of the season. By the end of the drive Daniels had also connected on his first touchdown with do-everything offensive weapon Torry Locklin, who lined up as a slot receiver.

Eraser Dust

Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech | AP News

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 1,000 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.

This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett - InsideHook

But despite his island-loving reputation and his pantheon of Parrotheads, Buffett also had a special soft spot for another region of the U.S. — one that swaps coral reefs and key lime pie for soaring mountains and rootin’ tootin’ saloons. In fact, Montana’s Paradise Valley was so beloved by the singer that locals vouch that “Cheeseburger in Paradise” was actually inspired by cheeseburgers in Paradise Valley. And considering the quality of cuisine in the area, and its heaven-like landscape, it wouldn’t be a surprise that this stunning section of North Yellowstone stirred one of the most beloved musicians to ever pluck a guitar.

Viewpoint: Knudsen’s 41 charges were a long-time coming

Though it’s now more than two years distant, I remember reading and re-reading several letters produced by his office and his right-hand henchwoman Kris Hansen, then lieutenant attorney general, which openly defied the state’s highest court. Remember, even though the Montana Supreme Court had made several rulings, including declaring that a legislative subpoena was invalid, Knudsen openly, stubbornly and contemptuously refused to obey it, and threatened the entire court.

The 25 most disappointing men's college basketball seasons of the past 25 years - ESPN

The men's college basketball offseason offers an opportunity to reflect not just on the previous season, but examine the nostalgic moments throughout the history of the game. But sometimes those conversations are complicated by a boundless time frame. How can you compare players or teams from the 1980s to players or teams from the past few years? The game has changed -- dramatically -- and that makes it difficult to have any fruitful conversations.

‘That ‘70s Show’ co-stars including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher supported Danny Masterson ahead of sentencing

LOS ANGELES — Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, two of Danny Masterson’s best-known co-stars from “That ’70s Show,” went to bat for the convicted rapist before he was hit with a 30 years to life prison sentence for sexually assaulting two women at his Hollywood Hills home two decades ago.

10 Worst Movie Endings of All Time, According to Reddit

Sometimes, viewers build up high expectations for well-written movies, only to be completely disappointed by the end. This can result in an even bigger letdown than if the movie had been bad from the start. Furthermore, a film's ending can come across as unfulfilling or confusing in many ways, causing it to ultimately fail in the eyes of the audience. On Reddit, users discuss how certain movies' endings have ruined the entire viewing experience for them.

The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes | AP News

“If you pay your taxes on time it should be particularly frustrating when you see that wealthy filers are not,” Werfel told reporters in a call previewing the announcement. He said 1,600 millionaires who owe at least $250,000 each in back taxes and 75 large business partnerships that have assets of roughly $10 billion on average are targeted for the new “compliance efforts.”

'One Chip Challenge' chip pulled from store shelves after teen death

Snack company Paqui is pulling off its signature spicy ships from store shelves all over the country after a teenager in Massachusetts allegedly died while trying to complete the "One Chip Challenge."