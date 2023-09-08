Kansas Holds Off Illinois 34-23 in Jalon Daniels Return

The Kansas Jayhawks mauled the Illinois Fighting Illini 34-23 with the help of a fast and furious start. Jalon Daniels played the entire game after sitting out against Missouri State a week ago. Daniels threw for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns. An interception off a deep bomb in the 4th quarter was the only blemish on the night.

Kansas looked cool as hell in the all black uniforms. There were some questionable takes when these were unveiled last week (some guy on Facebook said they were racist) but these might need to go into the actual rotation. As a wise man once said, “Imagine playing games and your team is five degrees cooler than the other team. Don’t you think that would be an advantage? They’re cooler, they’re more comfortable, they’re happier, they’re gonna play better.” The same thing applies to looking cool. Its science.

In other plays, Daniel Neal and David Hishaw had rushing touchdowns apiece. Illinois QB Luke Altmyer had a great game with 2 rushing touchdowns including a 72 yard TD run. He nearly pulled off a comeback but was ultimately was stopped short.

This is a big win for the Jayhawks. While the season is just getting underway, KU fans have to be feeling good about this upcoming season after that performance. Kansas will travel to Nevada for their first road game of the season next Saturday.