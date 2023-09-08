The Gameday Mauling: 9.8.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Week 2 preview: Illinois result could alter trajectory of KU’s season - KU Sports

“You know, when we agreed to move this game to Friday, they moved their (Missouri State) game to Friday so it’s not as big a break or they didn’t gain two days of advantage,” he said in a press conference Tuesday “… I know they got new jerseys from 1941 that they’re going to debut, so there’s a lot of thought that has gone into this game, and I think that’s awesome, I think that’s what college football is all about.”

KU golfer Belisle earns first career victory to open Jayhawks’ season - KU Sports

“I am extremely grateful for this win and hopefully there are more to come,” Belisle said in a press release.

KU offensive line, quarterback will need to wear down vaunted Illinois front - KU Sports

“Those guys are dang good, man,” Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said Tuesday, ahead of KU’s Friday night matchup with Illinois. “It’s going to be an awesome game. What an unbelievable challenge for our front, and for our football program to see how we match up.”

Eraser Dust

Hurricane Lee now ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 5 storm as it churns towards Caribbean - live | The Independent

Hurricane Lee was declared a “powerful” Category 5 storm on Friday and is expected to maintain its intensity as it moves through the Caribbean with “life-threatening” conditions.

Musk stopped Ukraine attack on Russian fleet with Starlink refusal

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has come under fire from Ukraine after it emerged he thwarted a major attack on the Russian navy.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon apologises over 'toxic' workplace claims - BBC News

They described Fallon's behaviour as "erratic" - depending on whether he was a having a "good Jimmy day" or a "bad Jimmy day".

'That 70's Show' actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women | Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women who on Thursday said that the Church of Scientology sought to protect the actor and intimidate them into silence.

What will stop retail theft? We asked a prolific shoplifter | kgw.com

They call it organized retail crime. Is it organized?

I would say it is pretty unorganized. Everyone is messed up on drugs. This is kind of embarrassing, but I’m going to be straight with you. I would find people who were on fentanyl, who were on drugs. I would exploit that. I would recruit them. They’d be running around with me.

Montana Has Two Of The Cheapest Grocery Stores In The Nation.

Both Costco and WinCo are popular places to shop in Big Sky Country.

Lawrence’s air quality is currently unhealthy because of wildfires – The Lawrence Times

“Northwest winds aloft are bringing down smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest. This has brought our air quality into the unhealthy category,” according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

Noel Gallagher Given a Six Month Driving Ban

The courts have ruled that Noel Gallagher is not to drive for six months after failing to pay multiple speeding tickets, but as it turns out, he had not been driving at all. Confused? Per the Evening Standard, Gallagher was subject to answering for speeding tickets at the Lavender Hill magistrates court on Wednesday (Sept. 6). However, while Gallagher is the registered owner of the Range Rover vehicle that had been cited for the pair of speeding tickets, it was his driver who actually committed the offenses.

Forget Bud Light and Target, anti-woke crowd wants a new boycott - TheStreet

The latest right-wing boycott target may surprise you as it's not a huge mainstream name. Instead, it's a safe company that turned over access to a safe owned by someone who was present at the Jan. 6 coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol.

