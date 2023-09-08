 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois at Kansas: Open Game Thread

Rock Chalk!

By fizzle406
/ new
NCAA Football: Missouri State at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas vs Illinois. Lets get it!

Click here for info on how to watch the game

Click here for a preview of the Illini

Rock Chalk!!

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...