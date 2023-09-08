 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Illinois at Kansas

Gametime, channel, radio, and more for tonight’s game

By fizzle406
NCAA Football: Toledo at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at Memorial Stadium. Kansas hopes to capitalize on their success against Missouri State from last week. The Illini should prove to be a tougher test. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Line: Kansas -3

Memorial Stadium (47,000)

How to Watch

Friday, September 8, 6:30 pm CST

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Famous alumni of Illinois include Jesse Jackson and Hugh Hefner
  • U of I was established in 1867
  • There are 4 Taco Bells in Champaign, IL

