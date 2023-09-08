How to Watch: Illinois at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at Memorial Stadium. Kansas hopes to capitalize on their success against Missouri State from last week. The Illini should prove to be a tougher test. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)
Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)
Line: Kansas -3
Memorial Stadium (47,000)
How to Watch
Friday, September 8, 6:30 pm CST
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Famous alumni of Illinois include Jesse Jackson and Hugh Hefner
- U of I was established in 1867
- There are 4 Taco Bells in Champaign, IL
Loading comments...