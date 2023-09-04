The Labor Day Mauling: 9.4.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

KU soccer battles back to tie Missouri - KU Sports

Kylee Simmons threaded a pass through to Jessica Larson in a threatening position, and Larson took a touch out to her right before slicing the ball past goalkeeper Melania Pasar for her first career goal, which put the Tigers back ahead 2-1 with precious little time remaining Sunday night.

KU volleyball bounces back with victory over No. 19 Marquette - KU Sports

In Kansas’ second top-25 matchup in three days, the Jayhawks were able to show their prowess and topple No. 19 Marquette Saturday at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena after a heartbreaking loss against No. 25 Purdue on Thursday night.

Kansas demonstrates running back depth in Week 1 win over Missouri State - KU Sports

“We knew it was coming,” Neal said. “We game-planned it all week. I just did what I was trained to do. That’s why we practice, and that’s why we do repetition after repetition. It was a great feeling, just being back on the field on game day.”

Eraser Dust

Burning Man Attendees Told to Conserve Food and Water - The New York Times

As thousands of attendees at the Burning Man festival in a remote stretch of the Black Rock Desert in Nevada were told on Saturday to conserve food, water and fuel after heavy rainfall trapped them in thick mud, the police opened an investigation into the death of a person during the event.

Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, cause of death revealed | The Independent

Jimmy Buffett died in hospice care after a years-long private battle with skin cancer.

Sources close to the songwriter, who popularised beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song ‘Margaritaville’, revealed that the 76-year-old was diagnosed with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer four years ago.

Texas braces for historic Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial

The Texas Senate will convene as a high court Tuesday to consider the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican firebrand accused by his own party of taking bribes and abusing his office.

A Montana Town Faces a Homelessness Problem Similar to San Francisco and L.A. - WSJ

Missoula’s parks are full of people in tents. Moving them is hampered by a court ruling that has frustrated many leaders in the American West.

Doctors say Parkinson’s, brain injury may be causing Mitch McConnell’s ‘freezing’ spells | The Independent

Parkinson’s disease or traumatic brain injury may be to blame, experts say

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell in hospice for liver failure | EW.com

EW can confirm that Harwell is in the final stages of liver failure after receiving treatment in a hospital. A representative for the band also confirmed that he is back home with "only a week or so to live," with friends and loved ones gathering to see Harwell for the past 3 days.

Flathead County joins challenge of state’s property tax laws | Daily Inter Lake

County commissioners on Thursday approved sending a letter to state Attorney General Austin Knudsen saying the board supports a letter from Beaverhead County seeking an opinion on state law as it pertains to taxing authority and 95 mills tied to funding schools.

An epic Prime Time performance ushered in a classic Week 1 of college football - ESPN

There were games before Saturday, but for all intents and purposes, this was the day college football finally returned to us -- and not a moment too soon.

Dave Matthews Band Salutes Jimmy Buffett, Pearl Jam

In a nod both to the Seattle-area location and the passing of a rock legend, Dave Matthews Band covered songs by Jimmy Buffett and Pearl Jam last night (Sept. 2) during its show at the Gorge Amphitheatre 150 miles east of the Queen City. The group opened the concert with “A Pirate Looks at 40” by Buffett, who died the previous day, and Matthews also played “Just Breathe” by Seattle native sons Pearl Jam solo acoustic during the encore.

Residents of Oil-Rich Midland, Texas, Sound Off on Millennial Influx

High-paying jobs have lured thousands of young people to Midland, Texas. It's strained the housing market and schools, but there are perks, too.