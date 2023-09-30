Texas Grills Kansas, 40-14

The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Texas Longhorns 40-14. KU, who was without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, were heavy underdogs going into the game. However Kansas showed they had plenty of fight and managed to keep it close throughout the first half.

Texas struck first and went up 10-0 in the first quarter. Jason Bean showed what speed can do and ran 27 yards before fumbling the ball for Daniel Hishaw Jr to recover and run in for a touchdown.

This Kansas TD worked out well



(via @KU_Football)pic.twitter.com/an6vJSZjYu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2023

The Kansas defense had a great first half and limited the Longhorns to 13 points. A late first half drive by Texas was ended with a Cornell Wheeler interception. Two missed field goals by Texas kept the game tighter than Longhorn fans would have liked.

Later in the second half, Jason Bean connected with Trevor Wilson for a 58 yard touchdown. Unfortunately after this score the Jayhawks could not add any more points to the board. Texas had great field position after a 4th down conversion attempt that was fumbled by Jason Bean. The Longhorns were able to score on that drive and the Jayhawks had the wind taken out of their sails.

Kansas fans should feel positive about the game which was much closer than the final score indicates. KU went on the road against the #3 team in the nation with their backup quarterback and held their own for most of the game.

Kansas returns home next weekend to host the University of Central Florida.