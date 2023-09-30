How to Watch: Kansas at Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. This will be a big game between two top 25 teams. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

#3 Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Line: Texas -16

How to Watch

September 30, 2023

2:30 CST

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)

TV: ABC

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts