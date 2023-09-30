 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas at Texas

Game time, channel, radio, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SEP 28 Women’s BYU at Texas Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. This will be a big game between two top 25 teams. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

#3 Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Line: Texas -16

How to Watch

September 30, 2023

2:30 CST

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)

TV: ABC

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • The Real World: Austin house is now a steakhouse
  • Austin is home to 21 Taco Bells. One of which serves the Chili Cheese Burrito
  • Austin took its name from WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin

