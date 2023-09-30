How to Watch: Kansas at Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. This will be a big game between two top 25 teams. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)
#3 Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)
Line: Texas -16
How to Watch
September 30, 2023
2:30 CST
DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)
TV: ABC
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The Real World: Austin house is now a steakhouse
- Austin is home to 21 Taco Bells. One of which serves the Chili Cheese Burrito
- Austin took its name from WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin
Loading comments...