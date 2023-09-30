The Weekend Mauling: 9.30.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

New York City: State of emergency declared over flash flooding - BBC News

"I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," Gov Hochul said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gaetz war against McCarthy could leave Dems playing kingmaker | CNN Politics

“In the last 48 hours, he’s not just talking to Democrats. I’m talking about like, the furthest left most progressive Democrats to moderates,” the House Democrat told CNN. “He’s a salesman right now.”

Tupac Shakur: after 27 years, an arrest in unsolved murder of hip-hop legend | Tupac Shakur | The Guardian

For nearly 30 years the killing of Tupac Shakur remained one of the music industry’s most enduring unsolved crimes. His 1996 murder near the Las Vegas strip sparked countless reports, books and documentaries seeking to determine who exactly was responsible for the death of the hip-hop legend.

MT counties buck governor: won't collect full school property tax

A dispute over whether a Montana statute intended to cap property tax growth applies to a state-level school property tax escalated this week as several county governments said they plan to buck the Montana Department of Revenue’s direction to collect a full 95 mills for a tax that supports state school equalization funding.

ImagineIF Libraries director resigns | Daily Inter Lake

Cummins took over as director in March 2022. She previously served as a library director at the Russellville Public Library in Russellville, Alabama. Her selection proved immediately controversial — her lack of a master’s degree resulted in the library system losing state accreditation and $30,000 in annual funding.

Bud Light boycott movement goes after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - TheStreet

“He’s super woke. He’s with Taylor, he endorsed Bud Light post-controversy, and he’s pushing the Pfizer vax,” the former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said on her YouTube channel.

Missouri teacher on leave over OnlyFans account: 'Knew this day was coming'

A Missouri high school teacher was placed on leave after district officials found out she had an OnlyFans account.

Kalispell man sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges

Justin Jose Romo — pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances — was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

NFL fans demand Usher is banned from Super Bowl Halftime Show after being spotted in daring outfit at fashion show | The US Sun

The 44-year-old is one of the world's biggest musical stars, but his recent appearance at a fashion show has NFL fans calling for a new Super Bowl Halftime performer.