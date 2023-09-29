Notebook: Kansas Ready to Destroy Texas

The Rock Chalkboard

Jayhawks hope experience, preparation mitigate challenges of playing at Texas - KU Sports

“We didn’t even bring it up,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. “They’re like, ‘Hey, we need the music more, we need more crowd noise in practice.’ It’s awesome. So they want it. As a teacher, I’m so proud because when they start thinking about those kinds of details, you know that there’s experience that is coming to play there.”

KU holds at No. 3 entering Texas showdown, WVU and ISU surge in Big 12 power rankings - KU Sports

Winners of three straight games, the Mountaineers moved to eighth in the voting from a panel of beat writers that regularly cover the Big 12. Last in the rankings after a season-opening loss to Penn State, West Virginia has made the biggest move in the last three weeks, climbing six spots following wins over Duquesne, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech.

Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk on KU football, Chiefs and more - KU Sports

On the Sept. 28 episode of the Best of Rock Chalk Sports Talk Podcast from KLWN, Derek Johnson and Nick Springer cite numbers from the Kansas football team; speak to KU broadcaster Brian Hanni, KU alum Greg Ostertag with the National Kidney Foundation and The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell; host a Lie Detector Test and discuss recent comments from KU football coach Lance Leipold.

eraser Dust

Hard-right GOP on shutdown: 'May get worse before it gets better'

These House conservatives make up a small portion of the House GOP conference and represent a sliver of the country, but they have outsized power because of the razor-thin Republican majority. The GOP has a four-seat majority in the House, and these hardline conservatives have been leveraging their critical votes in an attempt to extract deep spending cuts that are unpalatable for the Democratic-controlled Senate − and even some moderate GOP lawmakers.

Most National Parks Will Close in Shutdown - The New York Times

The Department of the Interior expects to furlough most of the 20,000 park workers. Some states, including Arizona, plan to use their own funds to keep sites open.

‘Sad day’: Teen arrested in UK after felling ancient tree at Sycamore Gap | Crime News | Al Jazeera

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in northern England in connection with what authorities described as the “deliberate” felling of a famous tree that had stood for nearly 200 years next to the Roman landmark Hadrian’s Wall.

Taylor Swift causes NFL tickets for New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs to SPIKE 43% after it emerges she'll be there to see Travis Kelce play | Daily Mail Online

Tickets to see New York Jets hosting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night have risen by almost 50 per cent after it emerged that Taylor Swift is set to be there.

Noel Gallagher: "'Definitely Maybe' was the last great punk album"

“Definitely Maybe was the last great punk album in many respects,” he told the magazine. “We were a punk band with Beatles melodies. We had no effects, barely any equipment, just loads of attitude, 12 cans of Red Stripe and ambition.”

Democrats quietly game out McCarthy bailout as GOP tensions rise

House Democrats are considering how to leverage Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) struggles to avert a government shutdown to realign the lower chamber's power dynamics in their favor, Axios has learned.

Mountain Line to allow guns on buses starting Sunday | KECI

Mountain Line decided to loosen its weapons policy after the Montana Shooting Sports Association expressed interest in suing Mountain Line over its gun ban in an August message addressed to friends of the group.

Flathead County housing services increase with Samaritan House expansion | State | fairfieldsuntimes.com

In Flathead County housing services and programs are expanding at the Samaritan House, a homeless shelter that caters to all folks in need of help.

Vance unveils legislation eliminating EV tax credits | The Hill

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) introduced legislation Thursday that would eliminate federal tax credits for electric vehicles, the latest in a series of Republican salvos against EV technology.

Florida school district orders removal of all books with gay characters before slightly backing off

Top officials at a Florida school district ordered the removal of all books and material containing LGBTQ characters and themes from classrooms and campus libraries, saying that was needed to conform to a state law backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”