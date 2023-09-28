Notebook: Kansas Ready To Maul Texas

The Rock Chalkboard

Early success on both sides of the ball will be paramount for KU against Texas

No. 24 KU football will face its stiffest test of the season to date against No. 3 Texas in Austin on Saturday. For the first time in the series history, both teams enter the matchup ranked in the AP Poll, but the Jayhawks remain a heavy underdog against the Longhorns. And for KU to have a shot at the upset victory, the Jayhawks are going to need to start fast.

College football teams on Upset Alert in Week 5: Can Kansas stun Texas in Austin again?

After two weeks of the regular upset picks hitting at a 50% rate, last week saw a dip, with only one of the four picked games (Washington State over Oregon State) resulting in an upset. Blame Notre Dame, which infamously fielded 10 men for the final play against Ohio State as the Buckeyes avoided the upset with a last-second touchdown. Oh well.

WATCH: Andy Kotelnicki, Brian Borland recap BYU win, look ahead to Texas

Kansas will look to improve to 5-0 on Saturday afternoon as the Jayhawks travel south to take on Texas in Austin. The Jayhawks enter the matchup fresh off a win over BYU, while the Longhorns enter the game off the back of a road win over Baylor. The game will feature two undefeated and ranked teams, as KU came in at No. 24 and Texas came in at No. 3 in the polls this week.

No. 19 recruit in 2025 Aaron Rowe talks Kansas State visit and other potential trips

“I’m the only returner from last year so I’ve got to be more of a leader," Rowe told 247Sports. "We are doing a lot of the same stuff that we did last year and a lot of people don’t know it all yet so I’ve got to help with the drills, showing them how to do it and stuff.

Eraser Dust

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kalispell parking lot

One male was transported to Logan Health with a gunshot wound while another male was detained by law enforcement.

Suspected dog-napper facing felony charges | Daily Inter Lake

Ashley Nicole Smith, 37, faces felony counts of criminal mischief and criminal possession of dangerous drugs after allegedly ramming her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle and threatening him with a gun on Kalispell’s west side on Sept. 23. Held at the county jail with bail set at $20,000, Smith is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court for her arraignment on Oct. 5.

'Magic John Michaels' remembered as voice of the valley | Daily Inter Lake

Every weekday morning, John Michael Fleming arrived at Kalispell’s Bee Broadcasting radio station at 4 a.m. to prepare for his 6 a.m. show, Bear Morning Country Club. For years, Flathead residents would listen to Fleming on their commute to work or school — and in a way, he became the voice of the Flathead.

Michael Gambon, British Actor Who Played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter,’ Dies at 82 - The New York Times

The actor first made his mark in London in the 1970s. His television roles would go on to include Edward VII, Oscar Wilde and Winston Churchill.

Senate unanimously passes formal dress code | CNN Politics

The bipartisan bill from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney requires that members abide by a real dress code – rather than an unwritten custom – when on the Senate floor, that includes a coat, tie, and slacks for men. The resolution doesn’t specify what is deemed as business attire for women on the Senate floor.

Montana Republican legislator sues Gianforte administration over tax bill

Republican state Sen. Brad Molnar filed a lawsuit against the Montana Department of Revenue Tuesday, alleging that the agency has misinterpreted state law in a way that will result in property owners across Montana being overcharged on their tax bills.

Supreme Court rejects Alabama’s bid to use congressional map with just one majority-Black district

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Alabama Republicans for the second time in three months, rejecting their latest attempt to use a congressional map that includes only one majority-Black district.

Breaking Down What the WGA Won

First, artificial intelligence. It’s been speculated that this was a key point of control for the AMPTP, which might want to retain AI rights in order to replace writers. This MBA now prevents that, and enacts common-sense AI restrictions that put a lot of power in the hands of the writers on how they want to use AI or have AI used within their projects.

Senate panel advances weed bill in historic step

The legislation, known as the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act, would allow legal marijuana businesses to use major financial and banking institutions. The committee reported out the bill by a 14-9 vote with the support of Republicans Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota. Only one Democrat, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, voted against approving the bill for floor consideration.