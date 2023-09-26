Notebook: Kansas Mauls 4 Star Recruit

The Rock Chalkboard

No. 27 in 2024 Labaron Philon commits to Kansas

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard from Alabama who is attending Branson (Mo.) Link Academy for his senior season chose the Jayhawks over Alabama, Ole Miss and Cincinnati.

WATCH: Lance Leipold previews Kansas vs. Texas, provides team updates

Kansas will look to improve to 5-0 on Saturday afternoon as the Jayhawks travel south to take on Texas in Austin. The Jayhawks enter the matchup fresh off a win over BYU, while the Longhorns enter the game off the back of a road win over Baylor. The game will feature two undefeated and ranked teams, as KU came in at No. 24 and Texas came in at No. 3 in the polls this week.

Podcast: The things that stood out in KU football's win over BYU

Kansas football improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a win over BYU. To break down the game and what it means for the Jayhawks, Kevin Flaherty joins the show.

College football odds: Opening lines for Week 5 games

Conference play opened in earnest across the college football world last week, and a plethora of intriguing matchups provided memorable results for a handful of the sport’s most prominent contenders. Headlining the action, Ohio State notched a last-second Top 10 victory and Florida State cemented its status as the ACC frontrunner, while Colorado dropped out of the AP Top 25 with its first loss of the year.



