Notebook: Kansas Mauls BYU

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football surges past BYU in second half for 38-27 victory - KU Sports

No one told Lance Leipold, when he was considering joining Kansas as its head coach back in 2021, that the school hadn’t gone 4-0 in consecutive years for over a century.

“I’m glad I didn’t do all my research,” Leipold quipped Saturday night.

Kansas enters AP Top 25 for second straight year - KU Sports

After opening the season 4-0, and most recently beating BYU 38-27 Saturday, the Kansas football team has been rewarded Sunday with the No. 24 spot in the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings.

Jalon Daniels delivers as runner in KU’s conference win over BYU - KU Sports

The Kansas football team improved to 4-0 on the year with a 38-27 win over BYU Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. But for a brief moment, there was at least some suspense in the fourth quarter of KU’s double-digit victory.

Second-half recovery showcases newfound strength of KU defense - KU Sports

At the core of Kansas’ 38-27 home victory over BYU was a balancing act by the KU defense, which overcame the Cougars’ heavy passing game and the Jayhawks’ own senseless penalties to open the Big 12 schedule in the win column on Saturday.

Eraser Dust

Travis Barker Shares His Diagnosis On Instagram – Deadline

Blink-182’s next performance is listed for Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. The date will support the band’s upcoming album, set to be released on Oct. 20. A new single, One More Time, debuted on Thursday.

Matteo Messina Denaro, notorious Sicilian mafia boss captured after 30-year manhunt, dies in hospital prison ward - CBS News

Matteo Messina Denaro, a convicted mastermind of some of the Sicilian Mafia's most heinous slayings, died on Monday in a hospital prison ward, several months after being captured as Italy's No. 1 fugitive and following decades on the run, Italian prosecutors said. Messina Denaro's death brings to a close the era of the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate depicted in "The Godfather" movies.

Taylor Swift fans giddy as pop star cheers on ‘new boyfriend’ Travis Kelce at Kansas City game | The Independent

Taylor Swift fans were delighted after the pop star was seen enthusiastically cheering on her rumoured beau, NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

Usher to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas - The New York Times

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” the eight-time Grammy winner said.

The Supreme Court hears a civil rights case straight out of a right-wing fever dream - Vox

Acheson Hotels v. Laufer, one of Laufer’s many cases, is now before the Supreme Court. (The case will be argued on October 4.) It reads like the sort of horror story that business lobbyists tell lawmakers in order to sell them on tort reform. It involves a perennial plaintiff and lawyers who appear to have profited from a scheme to shake down small business owners — at least one of whom, Gillespie, is the subject of a blistering federal court opinion disciplining him for unethical behavior.

Writers Strike Ends: WGA, AMPTP Agree to Deal After 146-Day Strike

Hollywood heaves a sigh of relief. The WGA and major studios and streamers have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract that promises to end the 146-day strike that has taken a heavy toll across the content industry.

Coolidge, "The Boomtown that never boomed" | KECI

Off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway between Wise River and Polaris is an abandoned mining settlement.

NBC Montana spent time in this ghost town, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and an important touchstone of Montana history.

Lego abandons effort to make bricks from recycled plastic bottles | Lego | The Guardian

Lego has stopped a project to make bricks from recycled drinks bottles instead of oil-based plastic, saying it would have led to higher carbon emissions over the product’s lifetime.

California teen rescued after four days with kidnappers who demanded $500,000 ransom

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom.

Poll of the Day

Poll What would you choose? $1,000

$100,000,000 but you have to beat a current D1 running back in the Oklahoma Drill vote view results 72% $1,000 (24 votes)

27% $100,000,000 but you have to beat a current D1 running back in the Oklahoma Drill (9 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

For purposes of this question, the running back has the same opportunity