Big 2nd Half Propels Kansas over BYU 38-27

Kansas welcomed BYU to the Big 12 with a 38-27 win. After a sluggish first half, the Jayhawks relied on their running game to pile on the Cougars. With today’s win, KU has their first back to back 4-0 starts since 1915.

Jalon Daniels threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for another 54 yards. The Kansas defense picked up 2 touchdowns on the day. Including this bone jarring hit that resulted in a touchdown for Kansas

Welcome to Kansas, meet Cobee Bryant



HIT. FUMBLE. TD. ROCK CHALK.



Kedon Slovis had a great game for BYU throwing for 2 interceptions.

This is a huge 4-0 start for Kansas as they head to Austin next week to take on a very tough Texas team. Kansas will have an uphill road against them as Big 12 begins but Jayhawk fans should feel great about the 2023 KU football team