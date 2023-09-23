The Weekend Mauling: 9.23.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Kalispell mother joins Washington, D.C. rally on fentanyl crisis | Daily Inter Lake

Juniper Rose Knapp, 16, of Kalispell, died in March after accidentally taking a pill laced with fentanyl. Her mother, Julie Knapp, and her grandmother, Linda Fatland, along with a few other family members, plan on attending the rally in her honor.

Law Roundup: Case of the doughnut thief | Daily Inter Lake

A man, who apparently is a known offender, took a doughnut from the grocery store and ate it without paying, according to the Kalispell Police Department.

Progress in Hollywood Writers’ Strike Negotiations, but No Deal Yet - The New York Times

A third straight day of bargaining between the studios and the union ended without an agreement. Talks will continue on Saturday.

Will Arnett reveals his favourite Gallagher brother: "His quotes are just off the charts"

In response, Arnett said: “I know that they’re both friends of the programme and I’ve heard them both on the programme, so I don’t want to pick sides, but I did hang out one evening for a couple of hours with Noel… I think Noel because his quotes are just off the charts. Unbelievable.”

When Vaughan said Liam’s quotes were on “a different level”, Arnett replied: “Than Noel’s? He once described his brother as a man with a fork in a world of soup. Come on!”

David Brooks complained about a $78 meal at Newark Airport. The N.J. restaurant and internet called him out. - The Washington Post

The New York Times columnist faced questions and memes after he said his $78 bill at Newark Airport was “why Americans think the economy is terrible.”

Why Star Wars' Original Trilogy Looks A Bit Different On Disney Plus

The "Star Wars" movies, as they are seen on Disney+, are derived from relatively recent 4K scans of the films, leaving them looking slightly different from previous releases. According to Games Radar, the new 4K scans go a long way to change the color temperature in certain scenes and improve the picture quality in general.

If You Resold Taylor Swift Tickets, the IRS Is Watching

“Payment apps and online marketplaces are required to file a Form 1099-K if the gross payments to you for goods and services are over $600,” the IRS said in a fact sheet. “The $600 reporting threshold started with tax year 2023. There are no changes to what counts as income or how tax is calculated.”

First Batch of Biden Emails Undercuts G.O.P. Claims - The New York Times

House Republicans have suggested that President Biden used an email alias to abuse his office and cover it up, but an initial tranche of the messages reveals banal content and personal information.

Tester Turns Up Heat on Firefighter Paycheck Protection Measure - Flathead Beacon

The proposed bipartisan legislation would permanently codify base pay increases and take steps to address the significant physical and mental burnout among federal wildland firefighters. This measure, sponsored by Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., also has support from Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. It comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior grapple with an increasing number of resignations among service members.

Biden world at a loss over how to stop the growing anti-vax movement - POLITICO

A Biden administration that vowed to restore Americans’ faith in public health has grown increasingly paralyzed over how to combat the resurgence in vaccine skepticism.