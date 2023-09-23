 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: BYU at Kansas

Channel, radio, game time and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
/ new
BYU v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Brigham Young University Cougars travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. KU looks to go 4-0 for the second straight season under Lance Leipold. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

BYU (3-0)

September 23, 2023

2:30 PM CST

Line: KU -9.5

How to Watch

ESPN

Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • BYU was founded in 1875 by Brigham Young
  • More than 150 congregations meet on BYU campus each Sunday, where “BYU’s campus becomes one of the busiest and largest centers of worship in the world” with about 24,000 persons attending church services on campus
  • Famous alumni include Aaron Ekhart, Ken Jennings and Steve Young

