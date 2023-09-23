How to Watch: BYU at Kansas

The Brigham Young University Cougars travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. KU looks to go 4-0 for the second straight season under Lance Leipold. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)
BYU (3-0)
September 23, 2023
2:30 PM CST
Line: KU -9.5
How to Watch
ESPN
Fun Facts
- BYU was founded in 1875 by Brigham Young
- More than 150 congregations meet on BYU campus each Sunday, where “BYU’s campus becomes one of the busiest and largest centers of worship in the world” with about 24,000 persons attending church services on campus
- Famous alumni include Aaron Ekhart, Ken Jennings and Steve Young
Loading comments...