Notebook: Kansas to Play BYU in Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Assessing the similarities, differences between KU’s 3-0 starts in consecutive seasons

For the first time since the 1992-93 seasons, KU has started the season 3-0 in consecutive years. It’s an unprecedented mark for the program that wasn’t even met during the peak of the Mark Mangino era. Thus far, both seasons have had their differences in terms of play, but the similarities in mindset, attitudes and on-field performances begin to reveal why the Jayhawks are in their unique position for the first time in decades.

Podcast: A deep dive into the Kansas vs. BYU matchup with an expert

Jeff Hansen of Cougarsportsinsider.com joins the show to break down the matchup in the upcoming Kansas vs. BYU game.

Andy Kotelnicki explains where BYU will be 'as good as any' team KU will face this season

The KU football offense is set to take on another stiff test on Saturday afternoon as BYU comes to Lawrence to open up Big 12 play. The Cougars will bring a physical and disciplined defense to Memorial Stadium, boasting a veteran front seven and a new-look secondary after BYU lost most of its production on the back end following last season.

What Kansas football players are saying before the BYU contest

In the lead-up to Saturday's game between Kansas and BYU, several KU football players met with local reporters to put a bow on Week 3 and look ahead to the Big 12 opener. The players who met with reporters include quarterback Jalon Daniels, wide receiver Quentin Skinner, linebackers Craig Young and JB Brown, offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue and cornerback Kwinton Lassiter.

Eraser Dust

A Reddit Leak Suggests New Taco Bell Items Might Be Coming

According to a leak shared via Reddit, Taco Bell may be in the process of testing some exciting new items for potential release. A Redditor claiming to be part of the focus group shared 10 items in total, including the Mexican BBQ Brisket Taco, Mulita Melt, Cheddar Jalapeno Delights, Mexi-Bites, Cheesy Double Crunch Taco, Rolled Taki Taco, Pringles Taco, Steak and Cheese Machete Taco, Cheesy Mini Dipping Burritos, and items inspired by Jarritos Mexican Soda.

Looking for aid, Zelensky faces a more splintered GOP as he returns to Capitol Hill | CNN Politics

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will return to Capitol Hill Thursday for his second visit, as fresh attacks by Russia overnight underscore the urgency facing his country for more US aid.

John Grisham, other top US authors sue OpenAI over copyrights | Reuters

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A trade group for U.S. authors has sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court on behalf of prominent writers including John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders, Jodi Picoult and "Game of Thrones" novelist George R.R. Martin, accusing the company of unlawfully training its popular artificial-intelligence based chatbot ChatGPT on their work.

Local business owner speaks out on recent closures in Missoula and Kalispell | KECI

There were several reasons behind the closures, Kleinman said, including the rise in interest rates, the expiration of pandemic-era funding and rising costs. But for him, the biggest factor overall is the lack of government assistance for small businesses nationwide.

“Our elected leaders are more interested in a power play and playing tit for tat than actually looking at our country and taking care of the average person that is out here struggling to make ends meet and small businesses,” Kleinman said.

Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? No, but imagine what a love story

What makes Kelce so good? One word: explosive. His speed and fluidity allow him to run like a receiver and also make it impossible for a linebacker to cover him. Faster corners try, but at 6 feet 5 inches Kelce is often too tall for them. Combo and zone coverages often don’t work either because he’s a skilled route runner. He finds creases in defenses as well as any receiver in the league and his rapport with Mahomes makes things even tougher. Kelce is no Mr. Perfectly Fine.

Ex-White House Aide Reveals Why Trump Wouldn't Wear A Mask During Pandemic

Hutchinson wrote that he tried a white mask before the event, then asked staffers for their opinions.

“I slowly shook my head. The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it,” she wrote. “I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.”

He wasn’t happy about that.

“Why did no one else tell me that,” he said. “I’m not wearing this thing.”

The Truth About Sean Evans' Health After Years Of Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones

"When it comes to spicy food, because of the show, it makes me take care of myself a little bit more outside of that show," Evans reveals. "So a lot of salads, a lot of juice [and] a lot of cereal when I'm not doing it. We've been doing this now for like, seven years, couple hundred episodes. So when I'm off the clock, keep the TUMS handy and try to avoid the super spicy stuff."

IRS establishes new pass-through division to tax high earners | The Hill

These kinds of businesses are known as “pass-through entities” and often take the legal designation of limited liability partnerships, S-corporations, general partnerships and sole proprietorships.

The new division will be contained within the IRS’s Large Business and International (LBI) Division, which collects taxes on corporations, S-corps, and partnerships with assets greater than $10 million.

Over 1,900 library book titles targeted for censorship so far in 2023 : NPR

There were nearly 700 attempts to ban library books in the first eight months of 2023, according to data released Tuesday by the American Library Association.

A Reddit Leak Suggests New Taco Bell Items Might Be Coming

According to a leak shared via Reddit, Taco Bell may be in the process of testing some exciting new items for potential release. A Redditor claiming to be part of the focus group shared 10 items in total, including the Mexican BBQ Brisket Taco, Mulita Melt, Cheddar Jalapeno Delights, Mexi-Bites, Cheesy Double Crunch Taco, Rolled Taki Taco, Pringles Taco, Steak and Cheese Machete Taco, Cheesy Mini Dipping Burritos, and items inspired by Jarritos Mexican Soda.

Looking for aid, Zelensky faces a more splintered GOP as he returns to Capitol Hill | CNN Politics

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will return to Capitol Hill Thursday for his second visit, as fresh attacks by Russia overnight underscore the urgency facing his country for more US aid.

John Grisham, other top US authors sue OpenAI over copyrights | Reuters

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A trade group for U.S. authors has sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court on behalf of prominent writers including John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders, Jodi Picoult and "Game of Thrones" novelist George R.R. Martin, accusing the company of unlawfully training its popular artificial-intelligence based chatbot ChatGPT on their work.

Local business owner speaks out on recent closures in Missoula and Kalispell | KECI

There were several reasons behind the closures, Kleinman said, including the rise in interest rates, the expiration of pandemic-era funding and rising costs. But for him, the biggest factor overall is the lack of government assistance for small businesses nationwide.

“Our elected leaders are more interested in a power play and playing tit for tat than actually looking at our country and taking care of the average person that is out here struggling to make ends meet and small businesses,” Kleinman said.

Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? No, but imagine what a love story

What makes Kelce so good? One word: explosive. His speed and fluidity allow him to run like a receiver and also make it impossible for a linebacker to cover him. Faster corners try, but at 6 feet 5 inches Kelce is often too tall for them. Combo and zone coverages often don’t work either because he’s a skilled route runner. He finds creases in defenses as well as any receiver in the league and his rapport with Mahomes makes things even tougher. Kelce is no Mr. Perfectly Fine.

Ex-White House Aide Reveals Why Trump Wouldn't Wear A Mask During Pandemic

Hutchinson wrote that he tried a white mask before the event, then asked staffers for their opinions.

“I slowly shook my head. The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it,” she wrote. “I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.”

He wasn’t happy about that.

“Why did no one else tell me that,” he said. “I’m not wearing this thing.”

The Truth About Sean Evans' Health After Years Of Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones

"When it comes to spicy food, because of the show, it makes me take care of myself a little bit more outside of that show," Evans reveals. "So a lot of salads, a lot of juice [and] a lot of cereal when I'm not doing it. We've been doing this now for like, seven years, couple hundred episodes. So when I'm off the clock, keep the TUMS handy and try to avoid the super spicy stuff."

IRS establishes new pass-through division to tax high earners | The Hill

These kinds of businesses are known as “pass-through entities” and often take the legal designation of limited liability partnerships, S-corporations, general partnerships and sole proprietorships.

The new division will be contained within the IRS’s Large Business and International (LBI) Division, which collects taxes on corporations, S-corps, and partnerships with assets greater than $10 million.

Over 1,900 library book titles targeted for censorship so far in 2023 : NPR

There were nearly 700 attempts to ban library books in the first eight months of 2023, according to data released Tuesday by the American Library Association.