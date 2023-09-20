Notebook: Kansas Sells Out For BYU

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men’s basketball boot camp gets underway - KU Sports

“I wanted to do something that wasn’t an entire fall of conditioning,” Self said in the video. “I wanted something condensed, I wanted something that got our feet in shape, ready for practice, and basically set a tone that the guys thought whatever was in front of them moving forward wasn’t going to be near as difficult because they had already been through the hardest thing.”

Brother takes on brother at the Booth Saturday - KU Sports

Kwinton Lassiter, a senior cornerback for the Jayhawks, made his first career interception in the season opener against Missouri State and immediately handed the ball to his brother Kwamie II (“KJ”), a more recent KU standout and a practice-squad wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, on the sideline.

KU announces sellout for BYU game - KU Sports

Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon that it has sold out tickets for the KU football team’s Big 12 Conference opener Saturday afternoon against BYU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of 47,233.

Quarterback runs continue to trouble KU defense - KU Sports

It’s not for lack of trying on the Jayhawks’ part. The week after Kansas football’s season-opening win against Missouri State, defensive coordinator Brian Borland said, “We kind of opened up some rush lanes for (Missouri State’s) quarterback to run through. We’ve kind of addressed that and what we got to do better in that area.”

Eraser Dust

Vanna White will continue to serve as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host through 2026

In a news release sent to CNN on Tuesday, a representative for Sony Pictures Studios – the studio that produces “Wheel” – confirmed that White has extended her contract for two years and that she’ll remain on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

How Canada became home to largest Sikh population outside India - The Washington Post

The struggles in Punjab, the birthplace of the Sikh faith that historically straddled an area now split by the border between Pakistan and India, has been mired in decades of violence, political chaos and migration that have now enmeshed Canada, a nation thousands of miles away.

Florida bicyclist dies after hitting pickup truck near Kalispell

A 67-year-old bicyclist from Vergo Beach, Florida died after hitting a pickup truck in Kalispell on Monday afternoon.

Republican Party infighting is driving America toward a government shutdown | CNN Politics

The Republican Party’s war on itself has turned its inoperative House majority into a “clown show” and a “dysfunction caucus” and is handing wins to the Chinese Communist Party – and that’s just what some of its own members say about it.

Lying in Comedy Isn’t Always Wrong, but Hasan Minhaj Crossed a Line - The New York Times

The stand-up’s penchant for making up stories goes beyond embellishment. When real people and real stakes are involved, a different standard applies.

New census data helps define Montana’s affordable housing crunch

Nearly all Montana renter and owner households with incomes of $50,000 or more, 89%, reported housing costs below that 30%-of-income threshold. Lower-income households, in comparison, often struggle. Of Montana renter households below the $50,000 income mark, 69% are cost-burdened with housing payments above the 30% threshold.

How Taylor Swift Stoked Travis Kelce Dating Rumors With Opal Necklace

Per Page Six, Swift wore Foundrae’s Forever & Always a Pair Pendant, which has an opal teardrop stone on it. Opal is Kelce’s birth stone; he is a Libra who will celebrate his 34th birthday on October 5. She paired the necklace with Foundrae’s Sister Hook Heavy Belcher Chain Choker.

A Reddit Leak Suggests New Taco Bell Items Might Be Coming

According to a leak shared via Reddit, Taco Bell may be in the process of testing some exciting new items for potential release. A Redditor claiming to be part of the focus group shared 10 items in total, including the Mexican BBQ Brisket Taco, Mulita Melt, Cheddar Jalapeno Delights, Mexi-Bites, Cheesy Double Crunch Taco, Rolled Taki Taco, Pringles Taco, Steak and Cheese Machete Taco, Cheesy Mini Dipping Burritos, and items inspired by Jarritos Mexican Soda.

Alabama school band teacher was tased by police for not stopping performance : NPR

What began as a routine band performance of Talkin' Out the Side of Your Neck by Cameo at an Alabama high school football game ended in a troubling confrontation when a police officer tased the marching band director for refusing to stop the music.

Bozeman man continues to fight for access to his land | KECI

A Bozeman man continues his fight with a railroad company to regain access to his land.

Kristin Cavallari Tells Travis Kelce She Had Crush On Him, 'I Was In Love With You'

Cavallari said her feelings for the Kansas City Chiefs star actually developed while she was married to Cutler -- revealing on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast this week that she was obsessed with Kelce while watching him on his "Catching Kelce" reality TV show back in 2016.

Black Texas student given additional suspension for loc hairstyle as parents weigh legal action | CNN

Darryl George has been suspended for more than two weeks because his loc hairstyle violates the Barbers Hill Independent School District dress and grooming code, according to his family.

The code states that “male students’ hair will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows or below the ear lobes,” CNN previously reported.