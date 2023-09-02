The Weekend Mauling: 9.2.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's Week 1 win

Kansas football improved to 1-0 on the season Friday night with a 48-17 win over Missouri State. Although the final score reflected a blowout, it didn’t exactly play out like that for the Jayhawks. KU took an early 7-0 lead before a fumble and a turnover on downs led to back-to-back scores for the Bears, who took a 10-7 lead. KU scored a touchdown and a field goal to make it a 17-10 game at the break. In the second half, KU’s defense started to dominate more consistently and the offense produced as the Jayhawks went on to score 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Three observations from KU football’s 48-17 win over Missouri State

KU Football defeated Missouri State 48-17 in its season-opener Friday night. It wasn’t the most efficient game for KU with miscues on both sides of the ball at times during the game. The biggest story was the absence of Jalon Daniels who did not play after dealing with back tightness during two-thirds of fall camp.

KU offense gradually finds groove in 48-17 win over Missouri State - KU Sports

Coming off its first bowl season since 2008, the Kansas football team pushed past Missouri State for a 48-17 victory in the 2023 season opener on Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Bean brought experience, refreshing familiarity to Jayhawks in Week 1 - KU Sports

Head coach Lance Leipold said that “just by the amount of reps he’s had” over the course of the week as Kansas prepared for Missouri State and Daniels contended with a back injury, Bean “pretty much knew that it was leaning that way.” Bean, for his part, said postgame that he wanted to keep the details of how he learned he was starting between him and Leipold.

Notebook: Bean starts at quarterback, and more observations from KU’s season opener - KU Sports

Sixth-year senior quarterback Jason Bean started Friday’s game for Kansas, bringing an uneasy end to weeks of uncertainty — and a particularly intense 24 hours of speculation — surrounding the health of Jalon Daniels ahead of the season opener.

