Notebook: Kansas Prepares for BYU

What BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said about Lance Leipold, Kansas this week

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with reporters on Monday for his weekly press conference. He was asked a few questions about the upcoming matchup between BYU and KU that will see the Jayhawks welcome the Cougars to the Big 12 Conference. It will be the first game between the two teams this century, with the most recent contest taking place in the Aloha Bowl all the way back in 1992.

‘We better embrace victories’: Lance Leipold expects a winning mentality, regardless of performance quality

KU’s performance against Nevada didn’t go as many would have predicted. Even though the Jayhawks went into Reno, Nev. as a four-touchdown favorite over the Wolfpack, the 31-24 final score was far off the pregame mark. Postgame, coaches and players alike acknowledged the miscues that limited them, but they also made sure to note that a gritty win is still a win. That winning mentality is a mindset Lance Leipold wants, even if the performance doesn’t meet expectations.

WATCH: Lance Leipold looks ahead to BYU week, provides team updates

Kansas football will open Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon as BYU comes to town. The Jayhawks will be looking to go 4-0 to start a season in consecutive years for the first time since the 1910s. KU enters the game off the back of a close, 31-24, win over Nevada on the road. BYU, on the other hand, enters the contest following a 38-31 win over Arkansas on the road.

Kickoff time, TV info announced for KU's road trip to Texas

For the second straight week, KU football will play in a prime national TV window. On Monday, a kickoff time for KU’s trip to Texas was announced. The Jayhawks and Longhorns will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT with the game being televised on ABC. It’s the first time that KU has played a game on ABC since Lance Leipold took over as head coach ahead of the 2021 season. It’s KU’s first game on ABC since its home contest against Oklahoma in the 2019 season, which was the first season under Les Miles.

