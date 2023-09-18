Notebook: Kansas Eviscerates Nevada

The Rock Chalkboard

KU survives late-night scare, outlasts Nevada 31-24 - KU Sports

After a near-perfect opening drive that culminated in a Devin Neal touchdown, KU could not continue its stellar offensive pace. The Jayhawks had to overcome copious penalties, five unrecovered fumbles and general sloppiness, as they needed a relentless Neal and a gradually steadying Jalon Daniels to win a second-half shootout Saturday night at Nevada, 31-24.

After stumbling over numerous obstacles, Jayhawks are still 3-0 - KU Sports

Only upon review, however, did the referees determine that defensive end Hayden Hatcher had touched the ball while partially out of bounds prior to Berryhill’s recovery, which gave possession back to Nevada with a chance to punt the ball away and get a stop.

Notebook: KU-Nevada pairing came together under odd circumstances - KU Sports

Saturday night’s Nevada road game took the place of a previously scheduled home matchup with Houston. That would have been the return trip following the 2022 matchup that the Jayhawks won 48-30 on the road, but the Cougars’ move into the Big 12 this year rendered that game unplayable as part of a nonconference schedule.

Kansas sweeps Texas State, all of its matches in the Jayhawk Classic - KU Sports

Ayah Elnady and London Davis led the Jayhawks with 13 kills each, with each of them tallying five kills in the second set alone. Meanwhile, Reagan Cooper placed third on the team with seven kills and recorded her 100th kill as a Jayhawk. Sophomore setter Camryn Turner continued to lead the offense, racking up 35 assists and two kills.

Eraser Dust

F-35 fighter jet missing after pilot ejects during 'mishap'

A U.S. fighter jet’s stealth abilities appear to be working too well, with authorities forced to ask the public for help finding an F-35 that went missing somewhere over South Carolina when the pilot ejected because of a “mishap.”

Taco Bell employee in hot water after customer makes disturbing find on bank statement: police | Fox Business

They allegedly discovered $700 worth of online credit charges from the location and are currently working to recover the funds.

An About-Face on Whether the 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office - The New York Times

Steven Calabresi, a founder of the Federalist Society, recently — and forcefully — said the former president was disqualified. He has had a change of heart.

Library Board Has Learned Nothing - Flathead Beacon

It is disappointing when we see, again, that this board is micromanaging the operations of the Library Director and staff to suit and push their own agenda. If board members are making decisions about library programming, and imposing those decisions on the staff, the public has the right to know how, when, and why these decisions are being made. Once again, this board has shown disrespect for the professional leadership of this library and are pushing their own agenda on this community. Banning books is a tool of fascism, and needs to be protested every time it is encountered. I cannot imagine the thought process of a library board who would not allow our library staff to engage in this very timely and critical issue. I encourage the public to attend the next library board meeting on September 28, and keep our eyes on this board. While I appreciate their recent efforts to build and pursue adequate library facilities, their efforts to undermine basic library principles continue. After all the years of turmoil this board has put this community and the library through, they seemed to have learned nothing.

CBS Announcer Makes Perfect Taylor Swift Reference After Travis Kelce’s TD - Sports Illustrated

“Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” Eagle said, in reference to one of Swift’s popular songs, “Blank Space.”

Kalispell Public Schools Asks Voters to Approve Safety, Technology Levies - Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) on Oct. 3 will ask voters to approve four measures that, if passed, will provide funding for safety and technology infrastructure in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Joy-Anna Duggar fans think she has left family's religion after allowing daughter Evelyn, 3, to break big family rule | The US Sun

One person commented: "Honest question- I thought dancing wasn't allowed? Is this something you have started to allow since becoming a mother and having your own family?"

This Is Larry David's Most Uncomfortable Moment on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Larry David's most uncomfortable moment on Curb Your Enthusiasm comes in the Season 2 episode "The Doll." Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine on Seinfeld, is reunited with Larry as the two shop a new sitcom to ABC. The network is thrilled to make the show and everything is going perfectly, though we know something bad is going to mess this all up. It all starts when Larry gets invited to a party at the home of Lane Michaelson (Zach Grenier), an ABC exec. At the party he meets Lane's wife, Anne (Rita Wilson). Larry's doctor has him carrying around a water bottle to encourage him to drink more, which of course, causes him to pee more often, so he goes upstairs to use the bathroom during the party. It's here where he runs into the Michaelsons' young daughter Tara (Bailey Thompson), who is brushing her doll's hair.

NBA star got me pregnant 'on purpose', told me to get an abortion then ghosted me when I asked him to pay the $950 bill | The US Sun

She alleges she began dating former Boston Celtics star Glen Davis, aka Big Baby, in March this year after they met outside an elevator in an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.