Kansas Wins Ugly; Improves to 3-0

The Kansas Jayhawks improved to 3-0 for the second straight season after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 31-24 Saturday night. The Wolf Pack came into the game with the nations longest losing streak at 13 games. The Jayhawks were favored by 28 points but after too many penalties and general bone headed plays, this one was too close for comfort.

Junior running back, Devin Neal, ran for 89 yards and 3 touchdowns. Daniel Hishaw Jr had 48 yards and 1 touchdown. There were some question marks surrounding the health of Jalon Daniels coming into this game but he played the entire game and threw for nearly 300 yards.

While we can be annoyed by the quality of play, it needs to be noted that Kansas went on the road to win and they are now at 3-0. A few short years ago, this would have been every KU fan’s dream scenario. It really speaks to the job Lance Leipold has done with this Kansas team and the resulting change in expectations.

Got the dub. Sing it pic.twitter.com/JsguD0KIh4 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 17, 2023

Up next, Kansas opens Big 12 play with BYU. This game will be on Saturday the 23rd at 2:30 CST on ESPN.