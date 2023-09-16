 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas at Nevada

Game time, channel, radio, and more for today’s game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Nevada at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the biggest little city in the world to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. This one will start late for all of you and very very late for some of you. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)

Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2)

Line: Kansas -28

How to Watch

9:30 PM Central Standard Time

Reno, NV

Mackay Stadium (30,000)

Channel: CBSSN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Nevada has a student population of 20,718
  • Famous Nevada alums include Mills Lane, Colin Kaepernick, and Esmail Zanjani who in 2007 helped create a sheep with 15% human cells and 85% sheep cells
  • Reno has 8 Taco Bells

