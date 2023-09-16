How to Watch: Kansas at Nevada

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the biggest little city in the world to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. This one will start late for all of you and very very late for some of you. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)
Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2)
Line: Kansas -28
How to Watch
9:30 PM Central Standard Time
Reno, NV
Mackay Stadium (30,000)
Channel: CBSSN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Nevada has a student population of 20,718
- Famous Nevada alums include Mills Lane, Colin Kaepernick, and Esmail Zanjani who in 2007 helped create a sheep with 15% human cells and 85% sheep cells
- Reno has 8 Taco Bells
