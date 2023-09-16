The Weekend Mauling: 9.16.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Arterio Morris suspended from KU men’s basketball program - KU Sports

On Friday, The Kansas City Star reported on allegations that a rape took place at McCarthy Hall, which houses the Kansas men’s basketball team, in August. The Star cited logs from KU’s police department; the Journal-World has not yet been able to confirm this information with KU police.

Eraser Dust

Seattle cop Daniel Auderer defends laughing about student Jaahnavi Kandula killed by colleague

Officer Daniel Auderer claimed his cold-hearted laughter at 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula’s death and jokes that the city should “just write a check” were taken out of context during a private call he didn’t know was being recorded by his department-issued body camera.

McDonald's franchise group slams California fast-food law as 'draconian' | Fox Business

Among the bill's key components:

It would raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 per hour.

It would apply to restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide, except for restaurants that make and sell their own bread.

It would also create a 10-person council to govern fast-food chains and set guidelines for working conditions and wages.

Vikings-Eagles: Jason Kelce Had Perfect Answer About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift - Sports Illustrated

In case you’ve been living under a rock this week, rumors have been swirling around Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez decided to dig into those rumors and ask some tough questions, and Jason Kelce handled it perfectly.

"Too Dangerous To Be Left Alive": George Lucas' Apprentice On The Jedi's Greatest Mistake With The Sith

"Did killing Darth Maul really help Obi-Wan? Or was Obi-Wan avenging Qui-Gon's death? We find out later that Maul wasn't dead. The vengeful feeling in Maul lasted for years and lead to the deaths of many, including somebody Obi-Wan really cared about. Think of it this way. He kills Maul, theoretically, in The Phantom Menace. The Jedi don't learn whether he was an apprentice or a Master. They don't learn anything about the Sith. They learn nothing, and Palpatine's plans continue. But if he captures Maul, which would've been harder, maybe [Palpatine's scheme] doesn't go as planned. Same thing with Mace Windu. He goes into the Chancellor's office to arrest him. That's the right idea. He resolves, after the Chancellor murders the other Jedi, to kill him. "He's too dangerous to be left alive." Mace knows the courts will let him off, right? Well, his decision to kill Palpatine is what drives Anakin to save Palpatine. I believe if Mace tries to persist with arresting him, Anakin will go along with it, so there's a fair trial."

Musk’s X revokes paid blue check from United Auto Workers after strike called | Ars Technica

Last night when the clock struck midnight, nearly 13,000 workers at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis went on strike after the so-called "Big Three" car companies failed to reach an agreement with United Auto Workers (UAW). By Friday morning, UAW discovered that X, the platform formerly known as Twitter—in what appeared to be a petty move by platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk—had stripped their account's verified status, The Intercept reported.

The ’90s Jam That Plays in More Movies Than Any Other Song

"U Can't Touch This" emerged as a coveted song for use in films from the early 2000s to the present day. According to research by Casumo, with sources extracted from a database of over 4,000 movies, the MC Hammer track is the most frequent song heard across this substantial library of films. The website's research, with data supported by Tunefind, indicates that the hip-hop classic can be heard in as many as 15 movies, including Tropic Thunder, Into the Wild, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and Grown Ups 2. For comparison’s sake, other recognizable songs "Under Pressure" by Queen & David Bowie and "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa trail just slightly, with 14 and 13 uses in films, respectively. Honorable mentions from the research include "Spirit in the Sky" by Norman Greenbaum and "It Takes Two" by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock.

The Golden Age ‘Simpsons’ Episodes That Are Unwatchable | Cracked.com

Well, except for “those” episodes. Over in the Simpsons subreddit, some superfans recently gave their answers to the question of, “What Golden Age episode of The Simpsons can you not stand?” Here are the top picks…

Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child abuse charity over support for rapist Danny Masterson - BBC News

Ashton Kutcher has resigned from the charity he set up to tackle child sexual abuse, following outrage over a letter of support to a judge after Danny Masterson's rape conviction.

