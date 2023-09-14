Notebook: New Study Shows Most Jayhawks are Excited for Saturday’s Game

The Rock Chalkboard

KU’s offensive creative ‘little wrinkles’ continue to evolve and challenge opposing defenses

KU’s offense has become notorious for its creativity and ability to keep opposing defenses on their heels. The various types of shifts, motion and overall distortion of the true nature of a play design made the Jayhawks’ offense one of the most exciting in the Big 12, if not the country. And week after week, greater creativity continues to be incorporated into the offense to create more difficult situations for opposing teams.

What Kansas football players are saying before the Nevada contest

In the lead-up to Saturday's game between Kansas and Nevada, several KU football players met with local reporters to put a bow on Week 2 and look ahead to the first road game of the season. The players who met with reporters were junior wide receiver Luke Grimm, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle D.J. Withers, junior cornerback Mello Dotson and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams.

Eraser Dust

Gaetz says McCarthy ‘lying,’ in response to accusations he’s colluding with Swalwell | The Hill

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) attacked Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Wednesday, saying the Freedom Caucus member has been “working with” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to conspire against him.

'House of Kardashian' Documentary Drops First Trailer, Premiere Date - Variety

Titled “House of Kardashian,” the three part docu-series promises to delve into the lives and legacies of Kris Jenner and her brood by speaking to some of the people closest to them — including Jenner’s ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner and longtime family friend Joe Francis (of “Girls Gone Wild” fame) – as well as getting access to previously unseen archival footage of the family before they became famous.

‘Who's Going to Teach My Kid?’ - Flathead Beacon

After Lakeside Elementary School found itself without a single special education teacher ahead of the 2023-24 school year, the school’s principal, Steffanie Broyles, moved her office into one of the special education classrooms. That way, students could come to Broyles for extra support as substitute teachers oversaw the classrooms once staffed by certified special education professionals. District administrators hoped it would be a temporary solution that would buy more time to find qualified teachers without letting students down.

Noel Gallagher on the prospect of a Las Vegas residency

While appearing as a guest on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the former Oasis guitarist said: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life. You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.”

New Lawsuit Alleges Arby’s Doesn’t Have the Meats

Here we are, back at it again with another high-profile lawsuit calling out a brand for allegedly beefing up its product (literally) to seem like something it’s not. A new class action lawsuit has been filed against Arby’s Restaurant Group, claiming that the roast beef chain misleads the public about how much meat is contained in each sandwich, and about the quality of the meat itself.

A Mexican ufologist claims to show 2 alien corpses to Mexico's Congress : NPR

Jaime Maussan, a self-described ufologist, brought two caskets into the congressional chambers. As Maussan spoke, two men uncovered the caskets, to reveal two bodies.

Michael Cera responded to a 9-year-old Scott Pilgrim e-mail and Chris Evans roasted him - Dexerto

“We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the f*ck are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’ And then we all started chatting again.”

This Montana Town is Facing a Homelessness Problem Similar to Larger Cities - WSJ

Hundreds of homeless people are camping in parks in this city, sowing outrage among residents. No, it isn't San Francisco or L.A. It's Missoula, Mont.

Writers Strike Real Time With Bill Maher Returns No Writers HBO – Deadline

The comedian said on social media Wednesday that Real Time with Bill Maher will return to HBO. The show will be back with an original episode on Friday September 22 at 10pm.