Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oral Roberts

The Rock Chalkboard

Podcast: Travis Goff talks trajectory of the KU football program, Memorial Stadium capacity, IARP and more

Kansas AD Travis Goff joins the show to discuss the latest going on in the world of KU. Goff discussed countless topics pertaining to everything going on around KU Athletics. To start, Goff discusses KU's primetime game against Illinois on Friday night and the impact it has on the program. The conversation then transitions to fan support for the program and how KU fans have control over the potential final capacity number for Memorial Stadium. After some discussion about the Gateway District, the conversation shifts to some broader topics, including the current state of college athletics and the IARP case.

Notebook: Lance Leipold talks KU's team health, travel roster size for Nevada trip and more

KU played a physical game against Illinois last Friday night and although KU’s players and coaches feel the Jayhawks were the more physical team throughout the game, the team still left the contest with some bruises. And as KU approaches a night kickoff against Nevada on Saturday, the coaches are monitoring several players.

Analysis: The good, bad and interesting from KU's win over Illinois

Collectively, the first half on Friday night was the most complete half of football I’ve seen KU play in a long time. Lance Leipold said it was the best football his team has played in his 27 games in charge in Lawrence. The offense was producing, the defense was flying around and getting consistent stops and special teams were pretty sound. It’s a very positive sign for things to come.

