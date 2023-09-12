Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Nevada

The Rock Chalkboard

KU football roster could be depleted for Nevada game - KU Sports

“Jalon (Daniels) did very little, Luke (Grimm) did very little, Devin (Neal) did very little,” he said. “Today’ll be a good day for those guys and hopefully we can get some guys back. And that’s probably what you expect, and we’ll have some more of these as we go.”

KU grappling with awkward logistics of Reno trip - KU Sports

The Jayhawks have games scheduled at Washington State in 2027, even farther west at Hawaii in 2028 and at Fresno State in 2029, all of which require crossing multiple time zones for games that frequently occur late at night. Not to mention the more immediate concern of league games in the forthcoming expanded Big 12 Conference at Arizona and Arizona State, programs that spend part of the year aligned with Pacific Time.

KU soccer takes first loss at Washington State, looks to conference play - KU Sports

The 15th-ranked Cougars controlled the flow of play in the early going, but then had to avoid going down in the 11th minute when defender Reese Tappan cleared a shot from Watts off the line. They scored the eventual game-winner off the right foot of Rajanah Reed, from a tough angle on the left wing, with five minutes to go in the first half.

Eraser Dust

House returns as McCarthy, McConnell at odds in government shutdown battle - ABC News

He's caught in the middle between a government shutdown threat from House Republican hard-liners demanding spending cuts, opposed to Ukraine aid and threatening to oust him if their demands aren't met -- and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who supports more Ukraine aid and opposes any shutdown.

Jeff Ament Prefers When Musicians Don't Act Like David Lee Roth

Every band has their own unique stage presence when they're playing show. Some focus more on the music, and others emphasize the theatrics more. As for Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, he prefers when musicians don't act like a certain rockstar when they're onstage.

David Lee Roth.

Trump asks Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from federal 2020 election subversion case | CNN Politics

Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee who was randomly assigned to Trump’s case, has long been outspoken about the riot at the Capitol – calling the violence an assault on American democracy and warning of future danger from political violence. She has repeatedly exceeded what prosecutors have requested for convicted rioters’ prison sentences.

Opinion: New Texas law deprives families of religious liberty rights | CNN

A new Texas law allows public schools to replace counselors with chaplains and to use funds earmarked for school safety and mental health to pay them. The law went into effect this month.

Black fans are building community around jam bands like Dave Matthews Band and Phish

QUINCY, Wash. — Decades ago, it was a rarity to spot a Black face among the hundreds of white concertgoers at a Dave Matthews Band, Phish or Grateful Dead show. Now it’s common to see a sprinkling of Black people at these jam band events. Little Black kids sport band T-shirts and Black couples pull up to venues in cars covered in band decals and bumper stickers. They’re right at home.

Michigan Venue Bans Puddle of Mudd From Ever Playing There Again

"This is not a 'due to circumstances beyond our control' cancellation," the venue added. "This is 100% Wes. The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed. We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd. All tickets purchased through Etix will be automatically refunded. All hard tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you and please know that all of us at The Machine Shop appreciate your support and understanding."

How two Kalispell school districts are trying to cope with staffing issues

“I think the biggest struggle that we'll have is how to be able to run our school with this limited staff as we have because it's a huge machine every day, you know, to get 800 kids through here and to get them fed and to get them you know, learning, to keep them safe,” West Valley Schools Superintendent Richard Gross. “And when you have that over, you know, a six, seven-hour day, five days a week. It's a tremendous, real human resource that that takes."