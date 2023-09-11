The Rock Chalkboard

College football odds: Opening lines for Week 3 games

The 2023 college football season is now two weeks old, and a plethora of intriguing matchups have already provided memorable results for a handful of the sport’s most prominent contenders. Florida State and Texas earned significant resume-building victories in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, while Clemson fell out of the sport’s top tier and Alabama has work to do in returning to the College Football Playoff.

The five most important Jayhawks in KU's matchup with Illinois

Kansas football is set for a big test on Friday night as Illinois comes to town. The two programs enter the game coming off of Week 1 wins, albeit in a different fashion. KU is coming off of a blowout win over Missouri State while Illinois is coming off a close win over Toledo.

'It’s just crazy that we’re even at this point': Win over Illinois another point in KU's growth as a program

There isn’t a better person to discuss the KU football program, where it’s been, where it is now and where it’s going than Devin Neal. A Lawrence native, Neal grew up as a KU fan. He watched the program as it exited a successful spell under Mark Mangino and descended into one of the worst stretches a Power 5 team has ever endured. Neal committed to KU and signed with the program after a winless season. Now, he’s been a driving force behind KU’s revival under Lance Leipold.

Eraser Dust

Biden impeachment inquiry ‘eight months of abject failure’, watchdog report says | House of Representatives | The Guardian

James Comer, the ambitious chairman of the House of Representatives’ oversight committee, has repeatedly overhyped allegations of bribery and corruption against Biden without once producing hard evidence, according to the Congressional Integrity Project.

US, Vietnam firms talk business during Biden visit; AI and Boeing deals unveiled | Reuters

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Executives at top U.S. and Vietnamese firms in the semiconductor, tech and aviation sectors met on Monday seeking to forge business partnerships during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi which has seen new deals on on planes and AI.

Danelo Cavalcante​ update: Search for Chester County Prison escaped inmate nears 2 weeks - CBS Philadelphia

Law enforcement leading the search said there's no indication Cavalcante has left Pennsylvania, but they are prepared for a national search. Their concern is that Cavalcante has already or will try to steal another vehicle after he used a van in an attempt to get help from two former colleagues.

Red States Are Rolling Back the Rights Revolution - The Atlantic

Since 2021, Republican-controlled states have passed a swarm of laws to restrict voting rights, increase penalties for public protest, impose new restrictions on transgender youth, ban books, and limit what teachers, college professors, and employers can say about race, gender, and sexual orientation. Some states are even exploring options to potentially prosecute people who help women travel out of state to obtain an abortion.

Print shop transitions to new family ownership | Daily Inter Lake

After 22 years in business, John and Julie Roberson are handing over the reins of Great Northern Printing Company to new owners Rod and Cheryl Klippenstein.