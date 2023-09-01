Kansas Mauls Missouri State, 48-17

After a slow start, the Kansas Jayhawks finally clicked together to defeat the Missouri State Bears 48-17. Senior QB Jason Bean had the start tonight while Jalon Daniels was nursing tightness in his lower back. Bean threw for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 41 yards.

KU jumped out to 7-0 start to the game with this 48 year TD run by Devin Neal

Is Devin Neal even real!!??



48-yard TD on his FIRST TOUCH OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/voxiwt7jzD — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 2, 2023

However, a Daniel Hershaw fumble set up Missouri State with excellent field position to tie the game up at 7-7. Kansas was unable to convert on their next possession and turned the ball over on downs. Missouri State responded with a field goal.

Lance Leipold is the best KU football coach in recent memory for a reason. The team held it together and went into the halftime break with a 17-10 lead.

The second half was a different story for Kansas. Kansas scored on every single second half possession and picked up two interceptions. Missouri state wasn’t able to get their first half mojo back and that was all she wrote.

Missouri State will likely be the weakest team Kansas will face all season. It only gets tougher from here. KU fans are crossing their fingers that Jalon Daniels will be available for Illinois next week. Junior wide receiver Luke Grimm was seen in street clothes during the second half of the game. His condition is not known at this time.

Kansas will face the Illinois Fighting Illini next Friday at 6:30 pm CST.