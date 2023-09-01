How to Watch: Missouri State at Kansas

Today the 2023 season kicks off for the Kansas Jayhawks. KU, who hopes to repeat the success of last year, faces the Missouri State Bears. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)

Missouri State Bears (0-0)

Line: TBD

How to Watch

Friday September 1, 7 pm CST

David Booth Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: Big 12/ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts