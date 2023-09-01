 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Missouri State at Kansas

Gametime, channels, radio, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
/ new
Syndication: The News-Leader Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today the 2023 season kicks off for the Kansas Jayhawks. KU, who hopes to repeat the success of last year, faces the Missouri State Bears. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)

Missouri State Bears (0-0)

Line: TBD

How to Watch

Friday September 1, 7 pm CST

David Booth Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: Big 12/ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Missouri State is based in Springfield Missouri and has student enrollment of 25,501
  • The University’s chorale performed at the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017
  • Famours alum of UMS include David Glass, John Goodman, and runner up of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 Crystal Methyd

