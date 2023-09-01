How to Watch: Missouri State at Kansas

Today the 2023 season kicks off for the Kansas Jayhawks. KU, who hopes to repeat the success of last year, faces the Missouri State Bears. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)
Missouri State Bears (0-0)
Line: TBD
How to Watch
Friday September 1, 7 pm CST
David Booth Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: Big 12/ESPN+
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Missouri State is based in Springfield Missouri and has student enrollment of 25,501
- The University’s chorale performed at the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017
- Famours alum of UMS include David Glass, John Goodman, and runner up of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 Crystal Methyd
