The Gameday Mauling: 9.1.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball set for biggest recruiting weekend in seven years

The Kanas basketball program is set for one of its biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory. Bill Self and the KU coaches are set to welcome a trio of 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to campus as the Jayhawks look to build on their strong start to the 2024 class. KU is already on the board in the cycle with Flory Bidguna as the sole verbal commit. The five-star center announced his pledge to KU in August. For the latest intel on each of the three visitors, click here.

The five most important Jayhawks in KU's matchup with Missouri State

Year three of the Lance Leipold era is set to begin on Friday night as KU faces off against Missouri State in the season opener. The Bears arrive in Lawrence under new leadership and will be looking to notch its first win against an FBS team in over 30 years. KU, on the other hand, will be looking to win its third straight season opener and its third straight game against Missouri State.

Kansas basketball set for a major recruiting weekend

It's shaping up to be a massive few days for the Kansas basketball coaching staff.

Eraser Dust

Ruby Franke, popular Utah YouTuber, arrested on suspicion of child abuse after malnourished son escapes home, authorities say - CBS News

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said.

Rosendale holds big lead over establishment-backed Sheehy in Montana Senate race: poll | The Hill

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) holds a wide lead over businessman Tim Sheehy in a hypothetical Montana Republican Senate primary match-up, according to a poll released Thursday.

Hearing held on Glacier National Park house while a lawsuit waits in the wings | Daily Inter Lake

The owners of a house in Glacier National Park made their case as to why it should be allowed to remain on the banks of McDonald Creek during a hearing last week in front of the Flathead Conservation Board and hearing officer Laurie Zeller.

Changes in Rural America - Flathead Beacon

A common topic of conversation among my relatives or strangers standing in line at the grocery store is housing prices and affordability, which is to say the same kind of conversation we have back West. Housing prices are up, homes are selling for cash, and rentals for everyday residents and workers are scarce. Although the U.P. isn’t on the map so to speak like Bozeman for attracting the ultra-wealthy and celebrities, this area is facing a similar housing crisis. There is no U.P equivalent of the television show “Yellowstone” adding to its fame, but it is a place that boasts a lot of wild, open spaces and not many people.

Jake Kleinmahon: One of Louisiana's only pediatric cardiologists has left the state over anti-LGBTQ legislation | CNN

“At the time there was only one heart transplant doctor in the state of Louisiana,” he said, adding some children who needed heart transplants had to be transferred out of state. “I believe the kids in Louisiana should have the same world class health care as any other part of the United States.”

Wendy's drops classic menu item, adds potential new fan favorite - TheStreet

Even in recent years, when Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report has been offering unique items like its Pretzel Pub Burger, the chain has limited its innovation attempts. The chain offers perhaps one new burger each quarter and often uses some of the ingredients from that limited-time offer to add a variant on its popular Baconator Fries.

Retailers scramble to find solutions to reported rise in organized theft | Nightline - YouTube

Federal authorities and retailers are sounding the alarm about a potential growing trend -- organized retail theft.

Only 2 beers? Drinking is now part of the culture wars

Earlier this year, Canadian officials recommended that adults limit themselves to two drinks per week — that is, if they are unable to avoid drinking altogether. The main message from this new guidance is that "any amount of alcohol is not good for your health,” an Ontario public health official said at the time.

Scientologists Take a Stand Against Right to Repair

Earlier this month, Authors Services, Inc., the organization that represents the late Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s literary works, sent a letter to the federal government advocating against consumer’s rights to repair devices used by people who “possess particular qualifications or [have] been specifically trained in the use of the device.” Despite the vague language, the statement seems to refer to E-Meters, the notorious device used to “audit” members of the “Church.”