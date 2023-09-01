Gameday for Kansas Football: For the Longest Time

Well, there was no obnoxiously long countdown to football here on RCT this year (whose idea was that anyway?), BUT, I am here to save the day with something I always had fun with. Back in 2018, I gave you “The Charge of the ‘Hawk Brigade.” With much more optimism in 2019, I took a more light-hearted outlook with “A Visit From Les Miles” - which unfortunately is a little more creepy now in light of how that all ended.
Anyway, in 2020 you got “The Jayhawks Are Coming” sung to the tune of “Hakuna Matata,” and in 2021 I’m sure you all recall being regaled with “Lance Leipold’s Flight.”
And so, after a one-year hiatus, we are back! This year, once again inspired by the great Alfred Yankovic, and with apologies to Billy Joel, I give you “For the Longest Time.”
-
Woah, Oh, Oh, Oh
For the longest time
Woah, Oh, Oh
For the longest
If you said the Jayhawks play tonight
I would say you’re in for quite a sight
What else could I do
I’m so excited for you
That hasn’t happened for the longest time
-
Once I thought that hope was all but gone
Now I know that happiness goes on
I’m glad you found me
And I’m glad you’ll rock chalk with me
That hasn’t happened for the longest time
-
Woah, Oh, Oh, Oh
For the longest time
Woah, Oh, Oh
For the longest
I’m that sound you’re hearing from the stands
It’s the greatest miracle of Lance
Jalon I need you
And now you need us all too
That hasn’t happened for the longest time
-
Maybe this won’t last very long
But it feels so right
And I could be wrong
Maybe I’ve been rooting too hard
But I’ve gone this far
And it’s more than I hoped for
-
Who knows how much further we’ll go on
Maybe you’ll have playoffs that will spawn
I’ll take my chances
I forgot how nice success is
We haven’t been there for the longest time
-
I had second thoughts to begin
I said to my friends
Much to my chagrin
Now I know the QB that you are
You’re wonderful so far
And it’s more than I hoped for
-
I don’t care what consequence it brings
I have been a fool for lesser things
I want wins so bad
I think you ought to know that
I intend to rock chalk for the longest time
-
Woah, Oh, Oh, Oh
For the longest time
Woah, Oh, Oh
For the longest time
Woah, Oh, Oh
For the longest time
Woah, Oh, Oh
For the longest time
