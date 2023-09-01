Gameday for Kansas Football: For the Longest Time

Well, there was no obnoxiously long countdown to football here on RCT this year (whose idea was that anyway?), BUT, I am here to save the day with something I always had fun with. Back in 2018, I gave you “The Charge of the ‘Hawk Brigade.” With much more optimism in 2019, I took a more light-hearted outlook with “A Visit From Les Miles” - which unfortunately is a little more creepy now in light of how that all ended.

Anyway, in 2020 you got “The Jayhawks Are Coming” sung to the tune of “Hakuna Matata,” and in 2021 I’m sure you all recall being regaled with “Lance Leipold’s Flight.”

And so, after a one-year hiatus, we are back! This year, once again inspired by the great Alfred Yankovic, and with apologies to Billy Joel, I give you “For the Longest Time.”

-

Woah, Oh, Oh, Oh

For the longest time

Woah, Oh, Oh

For the longest

If you said the Jayhawks play tonight

I would say you’re in for quite a sight

What else could I do

I’m so excited for you

That hasn’t happened for the longest time

-

Once I thought that hope was all but gone

Now I know that happiness goes on

I’m glad you found me

And I’m glad you’ll rock chalk with me

That hasn’t happened for the longest time

-

Woah, Oh, Oh, Oh

For the longest time

Woah, Oh, Oh

For the longest

I’m that sound you’re hearing from the stands

It’s the greatest miracle of Lance

Jalon I need you

And now you need us all too

That hasn’t happened for the longest time

-

Maybe this won’t last very long

But it feels so right

And I could be wrong

Maybe I’ve been rooting too hard

But I’ve gone this far

And it’s more than I hoped for

-

Who knows how much further we’ll go on

Maybe you’ll have playoffs that will spawn

I’ll take my chances

I forgot how nice success is

We haven’t been there for the longest time

-

I had second thoughts to begin

I said to my friends

Much to my chagrin

Now I know the QB that you are

You’re wonderful so far

And it’s more than I hoped for

-

I don’t care what consequence it brings

I have been a fool for lesser things

I want wins so bad

I think you ought to know that

I intend to rock chalk for the longest time

-

Woah, Oh, Oh, Oh

For the longest time

Woah, Oh, Oh

For the longest time

Woah, Oh, Oh

For the longest time

Woah, Oh, Oh

For the longest time