Notebook: Kansas Mauls New Locker room

Matt Gildersleeve explains how KU's new weight room will change the game for the Jayhawks

KU football unveiled its new weight room on Tuesday as a part of phase one of KU's two-phase plan that will see KU's facilities renovated. The construction on the weight room began shortly after KU's spring practice ended and it was officially completed earlier this week. KU has called the new weight room a "state of the art" facility and some of those features are on display, such as programmed screens at each weight rack that tracks a player' lift.

LOOK: Go inside Kansas football's new locker room and weight room

The Anderson Family Football Complex was initially completed in 2008 as the centerpiece of a then-$33 million project from the University. KU also unveiled a new locker room inside the facility in 2016. Now, the entire facility will get what Lance Leipold described to Phog.net as a "face lift." In a release from KU in the winter, the school announced the new facility would include an added 2,000 square feet of locker room space, lockers for up to 124 players (up from 110) and increased technology in the weight rooms. This will serve as "Phase I" of the renovation. More information on "Phase II" will come later from KU this August.

WATCH: Kansas DTs coach Jim Panagos, players meet with media

Jim Panagos is coaching a new-look defensive tackles room this season. KU lost its top three players in terms of snaps from last season and Panagos went into the portal to replace two spots. He landed Colorado State transfer Devin Phillips and Minnesota transfer Gage Keys. On the high school front, Panago also brought in Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin from the high school ranks. Those additions go with high-upide underclassmen returnees in Tommy Dunn and D.J. Withers. Players like Caleb Taylor and Kenean Caldwell — who have both played in their college careers at KU – are also back in 2023.

How each Kansas basketball player fared in the Jayhawks' Puerto Rico trip

“It was good for us," Self said. "I actually think that we did some good things. Obviously, we can play better but I thought we did some good things."

