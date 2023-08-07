Best Bar in Lawrence: Louise’s Bar vs Red Lyon Tavern

The final match of the final four pits Louise’s Bar against Red Lyon Tavern. I asked both bars a couple questions. Here is how they did/didn’t respond:

Why is your bar the best bar in Lawrence?

Louise’s: louise’s is a dive bar. we don’t claim to be swanky; most drinks we make have the ingredients in the name; we don’t have menus; our signature drink is a giant glass of beer.

what we offer is more than that:we’re a meeting ground.we’re a safe space.we’re home base.and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

and that’s why we think we’re the best bar!

Red Lyon Tavern: did not respond in time for publishing

You can serve one drink to a potential undecided voter to convince them that your bar is the best bar in Lawrence. What drink are you serving them?

Louise’s: we’d serve them a schooner of beer in a frosty cold glass. it’s iconic. it’s simple, yet classic. you look like a badass drinking from one. and most importantly, it gets the job done.

Red Lyon Tavern: Did not respond in time for publishing

There you have it. Vote below!