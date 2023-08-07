Notebook: Kansas Mauls The Bahamas

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men’s basketball holds off spirited Bahamian national team, 92-87 - KU Sports

Seven-year NBA veteran Buddy Hield lit up the Jayhawks for 18 points in just 16 first-half minutes — a familiar sight for KU fans who once watched him score 46 points in Allen Fieldhouse back in 2016 — before sitting out the second frame. Then, with Hield color-commentating on the KU radio broadcast, the remainder of the Bahamian squad of current and former college players put up a furious second-half effort, drawing a seemingly endless string of fouls and narrowing KU’s lead, once 14, to a two-point margin twice in the fourth quarter. That was thanks to a 15-point quarter from Florida Gulf Coast’s Franco Miller Jr.

Big 12 news provides another boost to KU’s Arizona recruiting - KU Sports

The Jayhawks, who have just one native of the Copper State on their current roster (that would be cornerback Kwinton Lassiter, who actually attended high school in Lawrence at Free State) have earned commitments from four Arizona denizens in the class of 2024 to come join the squad. And according to Rivals, KU’s defensive pass game coordinator Jordan Peterson has been the primary recruiter on all four of Aundre Gibson, Jonathan Kamara, Carter Lavrusky and Deshawn Warner.

Bryant taking ownership as secondary looks to improve - KU Sports

Bryant provided plenty of flashy plays for the Jayhawks in his sophomore season, none more prominent than a game-sealing overtime interception against West Virginia in KU’s conference opener, as he finished the season with three picks, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Three storylines to watch as KU women’s basketball heads off to Europe - KU Sports

It’s their first international trip since a 2016 visit to France and Switzerland, and while the pandemic delayed this current itinerary — teams are permitted to travel abroad once every four years — the trip, and the 10 additional practices it provides, could not have come at a more pivotal time for KU.

Prehistoric goods feature of Kalispell Rock shop | Daily Inter Lake

Located at 103 East Cottonwood Drive, the Kalispell Rock shop is owned and operated by local fossil hunters Aamon and Chantel Jaeger, with the help of jewelry maker Haven McCartney, and features a little bit of everything for the mineral and fossil enthusiast.

Mike Pence does not rule out being witness for Trump's prosecution | Reuters

"But people can be confident we'll obey the law. We'll respond to the call of law, if it comes, and we'll just tell the truth," said Pence, who is running against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest.

Always on the run and loving it | Daily Inter Lake

Amanda Horelick is training to run in the New York City Marathon, a longtime dream of hers, while raising an 8-month-old daughter and juggling multiple jobs, one of which regularly takes her across the country.

Barbie movie tops $1bn in global box office ticket sales, breaking record for female directors | Barbie | The Guardian

Barbie has broken the US$1bn mark since its debut more than two weeks ago, with director Greta Gerwig breaking a record for female directors previously held by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Star Wars Has Misunderstood George Lucas' Sith Rule Of Two For 24 Years

Although Darth Vader was Palpatine's sole apprentice during the original trilogy, Palpatine has recruited the Force-wielding Inquisitors. Likewise, it would later be revealed that he had the Sith Eternal cult and Knights of Ren at the same time well before the events of the sequel trilogy when they both first appeared on screen. Likewise, Count Dooku was Palpatine's apprentice during the Clone Wars while having dark side agents of his own such as Asajj Ventress and Savage Oppress. While none of these servants were given the title of apprentice, it's been argued that they violate/bend the rules of the Rule of Two.

Florida's political climate is driving away thousands of visitors and millions of dollars | CNN Business

As of July 26, Ritter said that Visit Lauderdale has tallied 10 events and conventions that were canceled by organizations citing recently enacted laws, policies and travel advisories. That amounts to 15,000 lost hotel room nights and an estimated $20 million economic impact, she said.

Justice Clarence Thomas’s $267,230 RV and the Friend Who Financed It - The New York Times

The vehicle is a key part of the justice’s just-folks persona. It’s also a luxury motor coach that was funded by someone else’s money.

'Just like a sick joke': Megan Rapinoe suffers cruel ending to storybook World Cup career

“You gotta be f***ing kidding me,” she thought. “I'm gonna miss a penalty?”

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Tried to Call Tim Allen Before Recent Arrest

"Zachery says he's tried to reach out to Tim over the years," squealed a source. "He wants to tell Tim to keep his big trap shut."

Boss reveals ‘coffee cup’ test they use in interviews

Former managing director for Xero Australia Trent Innes explained how he refuses to hire anyone if they fail to return an empty cup to the kitchen at the end of an interview.