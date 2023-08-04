Best Bar in Lawrence: Red Lyon Tavern vs The Wheel

Final day of the elite eight. Who will round out the final four?
Red Lyon Tavern
A tavern with ‘tude, the Lyon is something like a warm euro-style pub, but more spacious, better lit and without any dank wood work. Always clean and lined out with amenities like board games, darts, pool, and free popcorn. If you’re getting slow service, take time to take in the sign above the bar: “Please don’t tell anyone about the Lyon. We have no time for strangers. Remember it’s your seat.
The Wheel
Established in 1955, The Wheel is a University of Kansas legend serving the famous Wang Burger by day and pizza by night plus some of the best drink specials in town - and of course a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
Vote now!
Poll
Which is the better bar?
-
69%
Red Lyon Tavern
-
30%
The Wheel
Loading comments...