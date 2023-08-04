Notebook: Big 12 Mauls Trying to Add Schools

The Rock Chalkboard

Arizona to Big 12? Wildcats expected to soon follow Colorado in leaving Pac-12 for greener pastures - CBSSports.com

Arizona has entered significant discussions about leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, with a move expected to be finalized soon. One source said the Wildcats have become a "hard lean" toward the Big 12 after days of conversations about whether to leave the conference they have known as home since 1978.

KU men’s basketball opens exhibition trip with 106-71 victory over Puerto Rico Select - KU Sports

If perimeter shooting is a weakness for Kansas men’s basketball ahead of the 2023-24 season — and Bill Self had told reporters as much entering the Jayhawks’ summer trip to Puerto Rico — then the first exhibition game on the trip meant a small step toward assuaging that concern.

Grant and Logan’s absences helped shape well-rounded safety group - KU Sports

Logan added that he saw Palomar College transfer and spring standout Jalen Dye, as well as redshirt freshmen Mason Ellis and Kaleb Purdy, “take major steps in their understanding and fundamentals of the game.” And this fall, he and Grant are back in business and ready to help create a more cohesive secondary.

Eraser Dust

Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election charges at arraignment after arrest - live | The Independent

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday after being arrested and arraigned for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the latest in his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.

Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with journalist and professor Kathleen McElroy over hiring controversy | CNN

“Texas A&M acknowledges that mistakes were made during the hiring process relating to Dr. McElroy. The leadership of Texas A&M apologizes to Dr. McElroy for the way her employment application was handled, has learned from its mistakes and will strive to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated in the future,” the school said in a joint statement with McElroy.

Florida 'effectively bans' AP Psychology over gender, sexuality unit

Florida superintendents were advised Thursday by the state to nix their Advanced Placement Psychology classes unless they exclude any topics related to gender or sexuality, according to The College Board, which oversees the AP program.

Beloved burger chain and Wendy's rival that had hundreds of locations is down to last restaurant after bankruptcy filing | The US Sun

AN iconic midwestern burger chain has been left with just one restaurant standing after decades of financial trouble.

Hot 'n Now is a no-frills fast food drive through known for its affordable burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

DeSantis vows to 'start slitting throats' of federal workers on Day One of presidency - Government Executive

“We’re going to have all these deep state people,” DeSantis said at a barbecue in Rye, N.H., when speaking about the federal bureaucracy, according to reporting from New Hampshire Public Radio. “We’re going to start slitting throats on day one.”

Programs that may get left behind in this wave of realignment - Sports Illustrated All Cardinal News, Analysis and More

Mostly in part because Texas and Oklahoma got the ball rolling when they announced their move to the SEC, leading to USC and UCLA following suit and leaving for the Big Ten. While these were huge losses for both the Big 12 and Pac-12 respectively, the two conferences both had chances to bounce back.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates for US and Canada – How to get tickets | The Independent

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the “Cruel Summer” singer shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

Elon Musk Really Wants to Turn Twitter Into Wall Street

What’s the point of an app if you can’t make money on it? Such is the thought process of Twitter owner Elon Musk, as the first part of his grand plan to turn the bird app into the “everything app” will start with transforming the site into yet another stock trading platform.

Gay Louisiana doctor says he’s leaving the state over its ‘discriminatory’ legislation

One of Louisiana’s few doctors specializing in pediatric heart conditions is leaving the state after the Legislature passed a variety of bills aimed at restricting rights for LGBTQ people.

