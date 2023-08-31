Kansas Fans Confident in Jalon Daniels Heisman Chances

Jalon Daniels took the college football world by storm last season until a midseason injury derailed his journey. Daniels, who came into college as an unheralded 2 star recruit with only 1 Power 5 offer, threw for 2,104 yards on a 66% completion rate during his short stint as QB in 2022. Hopes for his junior season are sky high as Kansas fans are salivating at the possibilities.

Since the word Heisman has been mentioned with Daniels since last year, we wanted to ask those who follow Kansas the closest if he has a real chance of winning.

In a poll conducted by RCT, 57% of KU fans think Jalon Daniels will be a legit Heisman candidate this season. As Kansas prepares to kick their season off tomorrow, Kansas fans will eagerly await what could be a historic season for the Junior QB.

