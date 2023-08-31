Kansas Jayhawk News: KU Football Looks for Sell Out Opening Day Crowd

The Rock Chalkboard

‘The louder the better’: KU football wants to see large crowd for season-opener against Missouri State

With the success of last season for KU Football which saw the program finish with a 6-7 record and a Liberty Bowl appearance, hype and expectations surrounding the program heading into 2023 are as high as it has been in recent years. And as the Jayhawks’ season-opener against Missouri State on Friday grows closer by the minute, one of the biggest questions that is still to be answered is how full will David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium end up when kickoff arrives.

What KU players are saying ahead of the season opener

Kansas football will look to remain undefeated in season openers under Lance Leipold on Friday night as Missouri State comes to Lawrence. The last time these two teams faced off was in September of 2022, when the Jayhawks defeated the Bears 44-24 in what was Mark Mangino's first win as KU head coach. Overall, KU enters Friday's game with a 2-0 record over Missouri State all time. As a program, KU enters the contest with a record of 56-26-2 in season openers that are played at home.

What to make of KU's standing in the 247Sports Team Talent Composite for the 2023 season

The gradual improvement of the Kansas football roster since Lance Leipold arrived in Lawrence back in the spring of 2021 is shown in the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, which was released on Wednesday. In fact, the KU roster is as full of talent as it has been since 247Sports started tracking team data in the fall of 2015.

Eraser Dust

Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Gulf Coast, Georgia, moves into Carolinas - CBS News

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 hurricane over Keaton Beach, located along Florida's Gulf Coast near Tallahassee. After rapidly intensifying on its path through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and briefly registering as a Category 4 storm, the hurricane hit Florida's Big Bend area with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

Kalispell Public Schools Implement New Work-Based Learning Curriculum | ABC Fox Kalispell | montanarightnow.com

Work-based learning provides opportunities for students to learn a variety of career center skills outside the classroom, and in the community. The opportunities include job shadowing, internships and apprenticeships with various local businesses in the Flathead community. These out-of-school experiences will help students get a head start on a career path they want to take while also earning school credit.

Kalispell felon pleads guilty in federal court | Daily Inter Lake

Smith allegedly told investigators that he gave a 9 mm pistol to another individual just minutes before a deadly Sept. 10, 2020 shooting in Kalispell, court documents said. Owing to a prior felony conviction for criminal endangerment, Smith was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Mitch McConnell freezes for second time during press event - BBC News

"Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today," a spokesperson said after the incident.

Five million bees escape after crates of hives fall off truck in Canada | Canada | The Guardian

It was “quite the scene”, Anderson said. “Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”

Former US Cardinal McCarrick not competent to face sex abuse trial, judge says | Reuters

DEDHAM, Massachusetts, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal case charging former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with molesting a 16-year-old boy in 1974, saying the 93-year-old was not competent to stand trial after psychological experts found he had dementia.

Judge declares Texas “Death Star” bill law unconstitutional | The Texas Tribune

The Republican-backed law aims to stop local governments from enacting a wide range of progressive-leaning policies by barring cities and counties from passing local ordinances that go further than what’s allowed under broad areas of state law.

The End Will Come for the Cult of MAGA - The Atlantic

In October of last year, Donald Trump filed a defamation suit accusing CNN of calling him a lot of bad names, the first on the lengthy list being “like a cult leader.” One could assume that Trump would be flattered by that, because cult leaders are usually depicted in pop culture as charismatic masters with near-divine power over the lives of their followers. Jimmy Breslin once called then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani a “small man in search of a balcony.” If so, then Trump is a large man in search of a compound.

Kansas, Missouri small towns defraud the people all the time | The Kansas City Star

Country singer Jason Aldean says people take care of one another outside the big cities, but corruption thrives in the countryside.

HHS official calls for reclassifying marijuana as a lower-risk drug in letter sent to DEA | CNN

A senior official at the US Department of Health and Human Services has called for easing restrictions on marijuana by reclassifying it as a Schedule III substance in a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the DEA is initiating a review of the drug.

Taco Bell just made a big bet on a new frozen dessert - TheStreet

While Taco Bell is well known for varying its menu of burritos and tacos with frequent limited-time promotions, its dessert offering is much more carefully selected and tends to retain cult status long after it's no longer available in stores.