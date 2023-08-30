Notebook: Kansas Ready for Missouri State

The Rock Chalkboard

KU volleyball sweeps pair of matches in Omaha; home opener awaits Thursday - KU Sports

Junior outside hitter Ayah Elnady picked up where she left off in 2022 and led all players with 18 kills, which she picked up on a .405 hitting percentage, to help KU escape tight first and third sets by two-point margins (27-25 and 25-23), including the last three kills of the third game. Sandwiched between those frames was a 25-15 set that the Jayhawks were able to run away with quickly and cap off with the first kill of the season for sophomore Rhian Swanson.

Missouri State will provide litmus test for KU’s defensive improvement - KU Sports

Last season, the Bears led 27-17 in the fourth quarter against Arkansas — the same team that eventually beat KU in three overtimes in the 2022 Liberty Bowl — before allowing 21 straight points in a close loss. The year before that, they trailed by a touchdown against Oklahoma State but stumbled on back-to-back drives late in the fourth quarter. Despite its lower-division status Missouri State is, in short, not to be trifled with, especially for a KU squad that still features players who participated in one-score wins over Indiana State in 2019 and South Dakota in 2021.

KU soccer overwhelms Colorado College for 6-0 win - KU Sports

KU sent 25 shots at the Tigers’ goal, including 13 on target. Magali Gagné and Lexi Watts led the way with four shots each for the Jayhawks, but Childers, Hallie Klanke, Brie Severns and Avery Smith all scored, after a Colorado College own goal had opened the floodgates in the seventh minute.

The most intriguing aspects of KU’s first depth chart of the year - KU Sports

I will go no further than to say that KU’s game notes feature “something resembling” a starting lineup because like so many of its peers across college football, this Week 1 depth chart makes heavy use of the dreaded “or,” resulting in a density of conjunctions that would make Nathaniel Hawthorne blush. The one-page document features 15 instances of “or,” indicating multiple potential options at a given starting spot or reserve position. Five of those “ors” apply to starting roles, three of those coming on special teams.

Eraser Dust

Kalispell Attorney Enters Plea Deal in Libby Campground Murder - Flathead Beacon

The 64-year-old longtime Kalispell attorney charged in the May 2022 shooting that seriously injured his ex-partner and killed her 52-year-old male companion at a Libby-area campground has admitted to the allegations, pleading guilty last week to felony charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Biden Administration Adds Insulin to Drug Price Negotiation List

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION pleasantly stunned health care reform advocates Tuesday by including short-acting insulin in its list of 10 drugs for which Medicare will negotiate lower prices, power vested in the White House by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Burger King Faces Lawsuit Over ‘Smaller Than Advertised’ Whoppers—As Customers Challenge Fast Food Giants Over Portion Sizes

TOPLINE Burger King has been told it must defend itself in court against claims its signature Whopper burgers are too small after a judge dismissed the company’s efforts to have the case thrown out, the latest in a growing number of similar challenges as disgruntled customers push back against what they say is a disappointing mismatch between what fast food joints actually serve and the glossy products they advertise.

“Guitars were no longer the priority”: Fender had $100 million worth of retail sales canceled in 2022 | Guitar World

“We had 16 million people pick up a guitar during the pandemic, 30 million worldwide. And the industry and Fender really benefited from that,” explains Janopaul.

“Then, of course, we get to 2022 and people decide to start taking vacations or doing other things with their disposable income. Guitars were no longer the priority – and the tough call I had to make was dealing with retail partner cancellations of orders in the magnitude approaching $100 million.”

Family that walks on all fours baffles scientists, 'shouldn't exist'

Professor Nicholas Humphrey, an evolutionary psychologist from the London School of Economics, found that out of the 18 kids in this family, six of them were born with this trait never before seen in modern human adults. Unfortunately, one of the six has since died.

29 Years Ago, One Massive Rock Album Had To Sound Dirty To Be Perfect

On August 29, 1994, Oasis released their first album, Definitely Maybe, which would set the template for all the Oasis-type melodies, choruses, hooks, and guitar solos that would follow on each of their subsequent albums. Every big song from a post-1994 Oasis album has a platonic ancestor on this album: “Live Forever” was “Wonderwall” before Wonderwall. “Slide Away” was the early “Champagne Supernova,” while “Rock 'n' Roll Star,” represents pretty much all their other big singles up until 2008, minus some of the ballads. But, the big difference between Definitely Maybe and literally all their other albums is the specific sound of the record. It sounds like a live album and a dirty, raw one at that. And that’s because it kind of was.

Jeff Garlin's Conduct On The Set of Curb Your Enthusiasm Is Nowhere As Controversial As What Happened On The Goldbergs

"Essentially, except when the cameras are rolling, you work at an insurance company. And that's not even a slight exaggeration," Garlin claimed. "So, yeah, [some of the cast and crew at The Goldbergs] didn't like my songs and sayings. Like, I'd sing a song about my grandma's balls -- this is true -- and they'd say, 'you can't do that'. And I said, 'why?' and they said, 'because grandma's don't have balls and that could be activating for someone.' That's verbatim."

Kalispell continues housing unit surge amid struggles | KECI

“So the Valley had pretty much gone into a deficit of housing needed,” Nygren said. “But the housing construction had not kicked up yet, and really didn't accelerate to the level it probably should have until about 2020.”

A man is arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot | AP News

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly $5,000 in cash lying in a parking lot. So, he decided to keep it.

