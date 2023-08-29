SB Nation Reacts: Is Jalon Daniels a Legit Heisman Candidate?

As we prepare to begin the 2023 football season, one player is on the forefront of most Kansas Jayhawk fan’s minds, Jalon Daniels. After injury derailed his 2022 season, the junior quarterback hopes to reclaim the spotlight. This leaves many fans and analysts wondering what kind of shot Daniels has at the Heisman. Is he a contender or does Kansas still have too far to go in order for him to have a realistic chance?

We want to hear from you. Vote now in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments.

