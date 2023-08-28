Notebook: Soccer Mauls Colorado College

The Rock Chalkboard

After unexpected return, Bean growing even more comfortable in third year at KU - KU Sports

The final play of Kansas’ Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas, and the lasting image from the end of KU’s season, featured quarterback Jason Bean, the longtime Jayhawks starter-turned-backup who shepherded the team through a four-game stretch with Jalon Daniels injured, taking a handoff on a trick play and sailing a decisive pass over the head of Lawrence Arnold.

Fall sports preview: Redwine expecting more from XC veterans Gibbens, Latema this fall - KU Sports

When it comes to returning experience, the Jayhawks are in luck. KU lost just two distance runners, Justice Dick and Faten Laribi, to graduation.

Fall sports preview: Healthier KU soccer team hoping to fulfill high potential - KU Sports

“I think as a whole group, we’ve learned that through especially last year that we need to really listen to our bodies,” said senior striker Shira Elinav, who led the team with eight goals last year.

Eraser Dust

Jacksonville shooting: Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings | AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like “the diary of a madman.”

Children’s boutique grows into second shop in downtown Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

After branching out from selling solely clothes and toys, Nature Baby Outfitter had outgrown their space on Main Street in Kalispell but now has expanded to include a second location also downtown.

Kalispell boarding house offers affordable rent in community setting | Daily Inter Lake

A standard room in the building goes for $500 per month, with access to shared bathrooms, laundry machines and a kitchen. The building also offers dormitory-style lodging for a monthly fee of $200.

Aromatic beauty on display at Somers lavender farm | Daily Inter Lake

After a little less than a decade of work, Sullivan and his family decided to open the lavender farm up to the public two years ago, one of the only lavender farms in Montana. Sullivan and his wife, along with one of his three daughters, Jaime, work on the farm.

Simone Biles wins record 8th U.S. gymnastics title

Simone Biles flew through another historic routine on Sunday to win a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, a full decade after her first national title.

Pelosi discusses Grateful Dead, Dylan and more | The Hill

She told the lead singer, Bob Weir, that he should wear a hat and socks for the concert if he was cold while she was visiting the band back stage. Weir ended up wearing a hat and Pelosi ended up being gifted the set list, the newspaper reported.

Noel Gallagher’s shock new rider revealed – with very un-rock and roll drink top of the bill | The US Sun

Backstage at Hardwick Festival in County Durham, onlookers told me how the Oasis and High Flying Birds star asked for the venue’s standard bottled water to be replaced with the posh French brand.

Crowds Chanted 'Bring Back Twitter' and Booed Musk at a Tournament

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, made a surprise appearance on Saturday at the world championship final of esport Valorant and was immediately met with a chorus of boos and the crowd chanting, "Bring back Twitter."

For decades, the IRS has favored targeting Main Street | Miami Herald

A Syracuse University study of 2022 IRS tax audit data found that taxpayers in the lowest income bracket were five times more likely to face IRS audits than members of the highest income bracket. They received nearly double the audits they did in 2020. This is unacceptable.