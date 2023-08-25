Notebook: Flo Rida to Perform at Late Night

The Rock Chalkboard

The timeline of Jalon Daniels’ back tightness during fall training camp - KU Sports

Daniels missed four games in 2022 due to a shoulder injury as KU came back down to earth following a 5-0 start. Now, as he looks to tackle his first full season as the Jayhawks’ starter — he has played 22 games in three years at KU so far — he is being hampered by another ailment, which head coach Lance Leipold has referred to as “back tightness.”

Flo Rida announced as featured performer for Late Night in the Phog - KU Sports

Flo Rida, the featured artist on No. 1 hits like “Low,” “Right Round” and “Whistle” and a prolific solo rapper for nearly two decades, will provide his musical stylings as part of KU’s preseason basketball extravaganza, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

Eraser Dust

A Trump Mug Shot for History - The New York Times

The former president’s booking photo is unprecedented. And that’s just the beginning of its significance.

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at 36 - ABC News

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," the company said in a statement.

“He’s like a poster from my bedroom wall that’s come to life. He’s got this black Strat with nine pickups and he’s saying, ‘Do you think it’s a bit mad?’”: Noel Gallagher on guitar shopping with Johnny Marr | MusicRadar

“I don’t think anything of it. There are a lot of bullshitters in Manchester, glorious blaggers,” said Gallagher. “Was he Johnny Marr’s brother? Didn’t look anything fucking like him. I’m not even sure I mentioned it to the band, then I remember a couple of days after that coming in and the phone went. ‘Hello, is that Noel?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘It’s Johnny.’ Johnny Marr.”

Beloved BKB Leather in Lawrence looks to rebuild after fire | The Kansas City Star

The Kansas shoe repair shop, owned by cobbler Bruce Barlow, suffered a fire this month. A business since 1987, it hopes to reopen soon.

Many questions, few answers about controversial education bill - Havre Daily News

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, along with Office of Public Instruction staff, held a public forum via Zoom Wednesday on a bill that will allow public funds to be used to send special-needs students to private schools.

FVCC Announces Cellist Yo-Yo Ma to Perform at Wachholz College Center in 2024 - Flathead Beacon

The center believes this will be the cellist’s first performance in Montana since 2004, when he played with the Great Falls Symphony.

Kalispell man sentenced for making death threats against Sen. Tester

MISSOULA - A Kalispell man who admitted to threatening to kill Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester in calls to his office was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Where Do Things Stand Between Bob Huggins, WVU? - Sports Illustrated West Virginia Mountaineers News, Analysis and More

He had to immediately come in and assess the state of the football program under head coach Neal Brown, hire a new women's basketball coach, deal with the two off-the-court situations with men's basketball coach Bob Huggins, prepare for the future retirement of head baseball coach Randy Mazey, and then have a voice in the Big 12s expansion efforts.

Star Wars' Series Are Fixing Rise Of Skywalker

Many Star Wars fans weren't happy with the explanation of Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker, which was largely glossed over in favor of a line spoken by Poe Dameron: "Somehow, Palpatine returned." This line was immediately singled out as a massive example of lazy writing on the part of Lucasfilm, providing little real explanation for how Emperor Palpatine was able to survive his death in Return of the Jedi. Naturally, Dameron's quote became a meme in record time. However, as Star Wars has always been prone to do, recent series like The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and more have been slowly working toward a proper explanation for the major villain's return in the conclusion to the sequel trilogy.